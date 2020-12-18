Amuriat vows to ban sugar importation to save local sugarcane farmers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has promised a ban on the importation of foreign sugar saying it kills the local production of sugar.

Amuriat noted while addressing the people of Kasokoso in Lugazi municipality Buikwe district that whenever the government insists on imported cheap sugar exempted from taxes, the local production deteriorates leaving out-growers stuck with sugarcane rotting in their plantations.

He explained that the country imports cheap foreign sugar with the intentions of re-exporting it to the neighboring countries but it ends up illegally sold to Uganda’s domestic market forcing the millers to reduce the production, making the farmers suffer the consequence.

Buikwe sugarcane out growers like many other in the districts of Uganda involved in the business of growing sugarcane suffer delayed buying of sugarcane by most of the millers from their plantations landing them in financial losses.

Residents in Buikwe especially farmers growing sugarcane have got excited with Amuriat’s massage saying most of them grew sugarcane plantations but of late have reached the extent of cutting them down.

Richard Bulesa, one of the residents has appealed to fellow residents to adhere to the message of change if it is the only option that will help them skip the poverty lines.

Amuriat has also promised to improve the poor road network and health care services. Police however foiled his attempt to hold a second campaign meeting near the market and Lugazi playground in central town.

Police led by Alex Wabwiire, the Buikwe District Police Commander fired teargas and pink water to disperse his supporters who had gathered in big numbers before forcing Amuriat’s convoy to head to Jinja city.

Bosco Onzima, the Lugazi Municipality FDC parliamentary candidate has expressed disappointment with the security operatives for obstructing his presidential candidate from making rallies in every place of the entire district.

He has however appealed to the residents to vote for change if they want to live in a changed and progressing community.

*****

URN