Amuriat pledges better roads in Namisindwa district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate has pledged better roads for Namisindwa district once elected into office. Speaking during his campaign meeting in Magale town council on Thursday afternoon, Amuriat said the poor road network in Namisindwa is a result of abandonment by the ruling government.

According to Amuriat, once voted into office, he will improve the main roads in the district beginning from Munamba-Magale road which leads to Namisindwa district headquarters. Amuriat also promised to ensure equal distribution of resources in the country. He also pledged to open the Lwakaka border officially to promote free trade between Kenya and Uganda.

He also promised to improve the salaries of all civil servants to boost their morale to love what they do. He said most servants abandon their work stations because of the little pay, something he says he would improve once elected. Amuriat also decried the high handedness by security operatives who stopped him from accessing Lwakaka border to address voters there.

Residents like Madina Namono, Peter Weswa and Haruna Nambokho hailed Amuriat for the good agenda he has for the people of Namisindwa, saying the roads in the district are impassable. Amuriat continued to Bududa district and Manafwa for his campaigns.

URN