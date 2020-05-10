Amuria’s Orungo HCIII gets UGX 300m general ward grant

Amuria, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of a General Ward at Orungo HCIII in Amuria district his underway, thanks to a 300 million Shillings grant from the Japanese Embassy in Uganda. The 18-bed capacity ward is expected to be complete in the next three months.

Orungo Sub County Chairman Peter Enyou says that the facility has been running with only an Outpatients’ Department yet many patients present with diseases that need hospital admissions. He says that the funding was applied for in response to a call issued by the embassy.

John Francis Otim, the In- Charge of Orungo HCIII says that the facility receives an average of 65 patients per day, and takes care of more than 17,000 people. However, many of these could not get the much-needed services, especially if they required admission due to the lack of admission services.

He notes that the Japanese intervention is timely to help residents who have paid dearly for their health in private clinics.

Amuria Resident District Commissioner Julian Iseet Fede who presided over the ground breaking says the donation is a big boost to health service delivery in the district.

The Government of Japan has over the years offered Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects aimed at providing financial assistance to non-profit, development-oriented organizations, to implement community development projects, which directly benefit people at a grassroots level.

Many of the benefiting projects fall in the areas of Education, Vocational Training, Primary Health Care, and Reproductive health and HIV/AIDS, Water and Sanitation, agricultural development, and reconstruction for disaster areas. Each grant does not exceed 10,000,000 Japanese Yen (354 million Shillings).

URN