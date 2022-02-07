Amolatar community offers 400 acres of land to Lira University

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in two sub-counties in Amolatar district have offered 400 acres of land to Lira University. The communal land located in Alemere bung and Agwingiri Sub Counties will be used by the University to establish the faculty of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Prof. Opio Okaka Dokotum, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Lira University says that since the land is adequate, there are also plans to open another campus. Currently, the university has land measuring 621 acres.

According to Opio Okaka, the matter will now be presented before the University Council for approval.

“The land which these people have given and the potential of expansion is an opportunity of us bringing the whole university; all programs offered at the Lira University main campus can be brought here in Amolatar not only the faculty of Agriculture. We have seen the land and what is left is for us to present the finding to the university council who will see a way forward but I want to thank the community for siding with development.”

Prof. Dr. Ogwal Okeng, the university’s Vice-Chancellor noted that having a branch in Amolatar will bring education services closer to the community. Okeng also believes that being a Government institution, the University plans to open its branches in all districts across Lango sub-region.

Francis Ogwang who represents the landowners in Alemere sub-county explained that several institutions including Uganda Prison Services had approached them seeking to use the land but they chose the university.

Alfred Emong, a resident of Alemere says they are willing to offer more land to the university when the need arises.

Geoffrey Epanye, the LCIII Chairperson of Agwingiri sub-county where the community had initially protested the giveaway, says they were not initially briefed about the project, but they are now willing to give more land.

***

URN

Lira University is one of the Public Universities in Uganda which started as a Constituent College of Gulu University in 2009 and attained autonomy as a fully-fledged Public University in July 2015.