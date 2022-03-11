Ambassadors to market Uganda’s Kiira motors vehicles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commissioned Uganda’s heads of missions abroad to market Kiira Motors Corporation locally made vehicles.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary sees this as a means of marketing the country’s technology and industrial advancements to the rest of the world.

While addressing journalists during their course of the envoys’ tour of different industrial parks in Eastern Uganda on Friday, PS Vincent Bagiire said that the initiative is part of their efforts to promote both commercial and economic diplomacy throughout the 38 missions where the country has accredited ambassadors.

Bagiire says that they will liaise with Kiira Motors officials to design marketing communication manuals, fully equipped with detailed information about the plant and the Ugandan-made vehicles.

Bagiire stresses that ambassadors are the key promoters of Uganda’s interests abroad and their deliberate efforts to positively highlight the viability of Ugandan-made vehicles to the rest of the world will create market for the final products.

Arthur Kafeero, a director in the foreign affairs ministry says that ambassadors can easily lobby experts with the requisite knowledge aimed at boosting the automotive industry in the country.

Paul Isaac Musasizi, the Kiira Motors chief executive officer says that foreign missions can act as stopover centers for sourcing international markets to absorb the newly manufactured vehicles.

Musasizi explains that after the government has invested heavily to finance the construction of phase one of the plant, they have already embarked on phase two, which requires recapitalization from the private sector.

He further stresses that ambassadors are essential stakeholders in lobbying potential investors, with the required funds to recapitalize the plant.

Musasizi adds that much as the plant is already connected to the 32KV high voltage line, they are currently sourcing for an investor, who will foster the construction of a sustainable solar station, for ensuring the smooth operations of the plant.

URN