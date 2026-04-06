Ambassador Hyuha urges Ugandans in diaspora to be a bridge to attracting investment

Diaspora as Uganda’s Untapped Economic Engine

Canberra, Australia | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda’s High Commissioner in Australia Dorothy Hyuha Samali has encouraged Ugandans to look beyond reunion and consider actions that also lead to development in their home country. She challenged the diaspora to invest back home, to remain united, and to actively position themselves as connectors who can attract global investors into Uganda.

She said this at the end of the annual Ugandan Easter interstate games held in Canberra during Easter weekend. The gathering brought together Ugandans from across Australia, not only to celebrate but also to reconnect around shared potential. Canberra, event officials said, was not simply a meeting point but has become a coordination ground where identity, trust, and economic ambition can align.

Ugandans living across states such as Victoria and New South Wales have steadily built a professional and entrepreneurial presence. What is now emerging is a transition from informal community gatherings toward intentional economic coordination. Events such as the Canberra Easter games are evolving into platforms where relationships can be translated into structured opportunities.

High Commissioner Hyuha indicated that Uganda sees its diaspora as a strategic partner with the capacity, exposure, and networks to influence economic outcomes. She emphasised that the future of Uganda’s growth will not only be shaped within its borders but also by those who carry its identity across global markets. The pathways being encouraged are structured around participation in value creation, rather than passive support.

At the discussions held during the games, Ronald Kintu emphasised the need to move from conversation to structure, highlighting diaspora bonds and organised investment vehicles as practical tools to unlock collective capital. He pointed to the importance of creating systems that allow Ugandans abroad to invest with clarity, trust, and measurable impact.

Joseph Ddamba reinforced this perspective by noting that diaspora communities already contribute significantly through remittances, but the next phase requires coordination. He highlighted that structured investment has the potential to move diaspora contribution from household support into measurable GDP impact and long-term national growth.

In comparison with other African nations, Uganda’s diaspora engagement remains largely under-structured. Countries that have successfully leveraged their diaspora have done so through formal systems such as diaspora bonds, national investment funds, and policy-backed frameworks.

Operating within Australia’s financial and regulatory environment provides an added advantage. Ugandans abroad are exposed to structured systems, governance standards, and disciplined investment cultures. These experiences can be translated into credible diaspora-led investment models that align with both local and international expectations.

“A significant component of this evolving direction is the shift from remittance-driven engagement to investment-led participation. Historically, diaspora contributions have supported immediate needs. The emerging focus is on redirecting part of this financial flow into productive sectors such as agriculture, real estate, and enterprise development, allowing Uganda to retain value and expand its economic base,” a Ugandan community leader commented.

He added that “Uganda’s engagement with its diaspora in Australia reflects a broader transition in national thinking. The country is moving from viewing the diaspora as a support system to recognising it as a strategic economic force. The Easter gathering demonstrated that Ugandans abroad are organised, capable, and ready to engage beyond celebration.”

“Uganda’s next phase of diaspora engagement is being shaped in real time, with the Canberra moment signalling a shift toward capital mobilisation. The focus is expanding from connection to coordination, from identity to investment, and from gathering to growth.”