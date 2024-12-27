Alur people urged to focus on unity, hard work, and development in 2025

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The King of Alur, His Royal Majesty Ubimu Philip Olarker Rauni III, has called on all Alur people and those living within the Alur Kingdom to focus on unity, hard work, and development in 2025.

In a press release dated December 25, 2024, issued by the Director of Communications and Spokesperson, David Ruping, His Majesty Rauni III, in his Christmas broadcast, commended the unity of purpose exhibited in 2024.

However, he urged that in 2025, this unity and hard work should be deepened to advance the development of Alur land and improve the lives of its people. The King emphasized that the Alur people are one, and each individual must resist the influence of selfish individuals who seek to divide them. He stressed that unity is the key to building unbreakable strength.

Ubimu Rauni III expressed his appreciation for all those who worked tirelessly to support the Alur Kingdom, noting that their efforts have made the Kingdom stronger. He called this the right course of action, reminding people that the Alur Kingdom is “our common heritage, and we should be proud of it.”

The King also urged all Alur people to love and showcase the positive aspects of their rich culture and traditions wherever they live, setting a good example for others. Furthermore, Ubimu Rauni III appealed to the Alur people to focus on improving their household livelihoods and to work together for the development of Alurland.

Regarding land, the King cautioned the Alur people to protect their communal land and avoid unnecessary sales. He emphasized that land is a vital resource for development, and each person should use their land productively to combat poverty and spur progress.

The King advised that Alur people should ensure they pass on their land to their children and grandchildren, as their ancestors did, warning that mishandling of land could result in widespread landlessness in the future. On environmental protection, Ubimu Rauni III called on everyone to safeguard the environment by avoiding harmful actions such as burning vegetation, degrading wetlands, cutting down trees, and polluting the environment.

He highlighted the importance of protecting the environment to mitigate climate change. The King appealed to young people to continue engaging in positive and productive activities. He assured that the Alur Kingdom will continue involving youth in various sports and development initiatives.

Ubimu Rauni III also emphasized the need to respect the rights of vulnerable groups, including children, women, people with disabilities, the elderly, and other marginalized individuals. He called for the promotion of education, particularly for the girl-child.

In his message, the King expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones throughout the year, offering solidarity to all those facing life’s challenges. Concluding his Christmas broadcast, Ubimu Rauni III wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2025.

*****

URN