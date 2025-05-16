Aloikin Praise Opoloje named Ugandan winner of the EU Human Rights Defenders’ Award 2025

Ambassador Jan Sadek commends the work of the Ugandan Human Rights Commission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Activist and law student Aloikin Praise Opoloje, 25, has been named the winner of the EU Human Rights Defenders’ Award 2025.

The award, which was presented during a ceremony on Thursday at the residence of the Ambassador of Sweden in Kampala, is given annually by the European Union to recognize an outstanding contribution by a human rights defender in Uganda.

Aloikin Praise Opoloje was chosen as the winner in recognition of her courageous activism for civil liberties, accountability, social justice, and anti-corruption in Uganda. Born in 1999 in Paliisa district, she is a final-year law student at Makerere University.

She currently serves as the Student Engagement Lead at Open Parly UG, where she organizes student debates on parliamentary issues, and volunteers with the Dwona Initiative, working to combat period poverty and misinformation.

In 2024, Aloikin was actively involved in campaigns addressing political accountability, women’s rights, and violations of civic freedoms. Through both grassroots mobilization and digital campaigns, she continues to inspire young people to participate in public life and push for a fairer, more inclusive Uganda.

Receiving the award, Aloikin Praise Opoloje especially recognised a new young generation of human rights defenders in Uganda, saying: “When we call for human rights, we do it passionately and we do it hopefully, for the future we never had and for the past we cannot really talk about.”

European Union Ambassador to Uganda Jan Sadek hailed Opoloje. “In spite of challenges faced, notably being arrested twice and remanded to Luzira prison, you still carry on and encourage young people to be involved in the politics of Uganda, calling for respect of all rights and respect of the law,” Sadek said.

Ambassador Jan Sadek also commended the work of the Ugandan Human Rights Commission. “Chairperson Wangadya deserves a warm appreciation and we recognise her and her dedication, as she is raising her voice on torture, as well as advocating for press freedom and the decriminalization of homosexuality!” he said.

Once again, the response to the call for nominations for the HRD Award highlighted both the range of human rights issues and the vibrancy of activism in the country.

Also shortlisted for this year’s award were Hussein Kato Muyinda, lawyer and environmental rights defender, and Norah Kobusingye, a vocal defender of women’s rights.

Muyinda was nominated for his inspiring work on environmental protection; as the co-founder of the Earth Rights Initiative, he has been in the forefront of the struggle for environmental justice. Last year he was elected General Secretary of Climate Action Network Uganda (CAN-U).

Kobusingye was nominated for her bold stand against corruption and gender-based violence. She is also both the co-executive director at Freedom Hive Uganda and CEO of Good Future and Hope.

Aloikin Praise Opoloje is the recipient of the 🇪🇺EU Human Rights Defenders’ Award 2025!👏 She is awarded in recognition of her courageous activism for civil liberties, accountability, social justice & anti-corruption in Uganda🇺🇬#EUandUganda #StandUp4HumanRights #TeamSweden 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/spCuF3lGnd — Embassy of Sweden in Kampala (@SwedeninUG) May 15, 2025

Congratulations ⁦, @AloikinOpoloje⁩ , on being named the ⁦@EUinUG⁩ Human Rights Defender of the year. Your resolve, resilience, and courage are unmatched by many in your generation. May you continue to soar and defy your doubters. pic.twitter.com/rgxkiQn3Xv — Nicholas Opiyo (Pronouns He/Him) (@nickopiyo) May 15, 2025

Speaking before the award announcement, Ambassador of Sweden to Uganda Maria Håkansson thanked the three shortlisted candidates for their courage to shine a light on violations and abuses of human rights and underlined the responsibility of the Ugandan state under international law to respect, to protect, and to fulfill human rights for all its citizens, including taking measures to protect human rights defenders.

Background

Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) are individuals who, individually or with others, act to promote and protect universally recognised human rights and fundamental freedoms in a peaceful manner.

These include civil and political rights as well as economic, social, and cultural rights. Examples of HRDs include journalists, bloggers, members of human rights NGOs, academics, lawyers, trade unionists, and representatives of indigenous communities.

The work of HRDs is essential for encouraging the respect for human rights as recognised by international human rights standards and agreements and to secure accountability.

The HRDs’ rights to freedom of expression, association, and assembly need to be safeguarded to enable them to defend others. An individual eligible for the EU HRD Award is nominated by another individual or organisation.

Human rights organizations active in Uganda were invited to nominate candidates for the award. Candidates were assessed by a panel composed of human rights experts of different European embassies and the EU Heads of Mission.

