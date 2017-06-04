Almeida, former headmaster Buganda Road PS passes on at 92

One of the most respected educationists in Uganda, Joseph Almeida, has passed on at 92 in Goa, India.

The news was broken Sunday morning by Rajni Taylor, a top official of the Ugandan-Asian community.

Almeida was most famously remembered for his role as teacher and headmaster of Norman Godinho Primary School (now Buganda Road Primary School – SEE VIDEO BOTTOM) in Kampala, between 1960 and 1994.

“With deep sorrow we regret to inform the passing of Mr Joseph Almeida, former Headmaster Of Buganda Road Primary school, former Head of Lohana school, Ex Chairman of the Goan community in Uganda and Trustee of Kampala Institute,” said Taylor on facebook.

A former student of his, Ronald Mutumba, soon after wrote an obituary where he paid tribute to his headmaster, saying ” RIP Joseph Almeida…I am who I am because of u. Thank you for the support during the tough times 1979 – 1983.”

*****

JOSEPH ALMEIDA: OBITUARY by Ronald Mutumba

Joseph Almeida was born in 1925 in Uganda to Asian parents in the famous Goan Village, Entebbe.

His father, XE Almeida came to Uganda in 1910 and worked with the department of Works under the British colonial regime.