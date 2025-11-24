All set for the Equity Bank Uganda – NARO Golf Open this weekend

This year, the tournament will run under the theme “17 years of transforming lives in Uganda”, in celebration of the 17 years of Equity Bank’s impact in Uganda’s financial sector

Namulonge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some of Uganda’s top golfers will this weekend converge at the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge for the 5th edition of the Equity NARO Golf Open. The event sponsored by Equity Bank Uganda, in partnership with the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO), will take place from 27th to 29th November.

This year the tournament will run under the theme “17 Years of Transforming Lives in Uganda”, which will be in celebration of the 17 years of Equity Bank’s success, impact, and partnerships in Uganda’s financial sector.

The Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club has earned a strong reputation as a breeding ground for emerging golf talent in Uganda. Located within the country’s largest agricultural research center, the 9-hole course provides an ideal environment for training and skill development.

The event will bring together golfers, corporate leaders, customers, and community partners for competitive sport, networking, and celebration.

Speaking at the launch held at the iconic 9-hole, 70-par Namulonge course, Equity Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sports development, community engagement, and customer-focused initiatives.

“This year’s Equity NARO Open is more than a tournament; it is a celebration of legacy, community, and the power of nurturing talent. As we mark 17 years of serving Ugandans with transformational financial solutions, we are proud to stand with Namulonge Golf Club, a place that has shaped and inspired the country’s golfing talent for generations. Many of Uganda’s finest golfers began their journey here, and Equity is invested in Namulonge because we believe in supporting the institutions that raise, train, and empower young players. Our partnership reflects our commitment to shared prosperity and to walking hand in hand with communities to transform lives and livelihoods,” said Claver Serumaga, Executive Director, Equity Bank Uganda.

Adding, “To commemorate this special anniversary, the 17th hole of the tournament will be symbolically marked as the Equity 17th Hole, representing every step of progress we have made together with our customers, partners and communities over these 17 impactful years.”

Equity’s continued investment in the Namulonge Golf Open underscores its dedication to developing the sport and building community partnerships.

The club has hosted several notable tournaments, such as the Namulonge Ladies Open (May 2025), a two-day medal format event sponsored by Equity Bank and The K&K Invitational Pro- Am (July 2025) which both featured professional and amateur golfers.

These regular tournaments have significantly contributed to the growth of golf in the central region.

Star golfer Meron Kyomugisha, winner of the 2022 Namulonge edition and the just concluded 27th Kinyara Golf Open last weekend in Masindi, is among the top competitors expected to challenge for the trophy this year. Her strong preparation and form have set the stage for an exciting contest.

A special attraction will be the fully branded 17th Hole, marking Equity Bank’s 17 years of service as a powerhouse financial institution in Uganda.

Speaking at the launch, Sheila Aine, Lady Captain of the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, expressed appreciation for the continued partnership: “This is truly an honour and privilege for our club. The Equity Namulonge Golf Open offers us an opportunity to showcase our beautiful course and to continue building and supporting women’s golf in Uganda. We are excited for this edition and deeply appreciate Equity Bank and other partners who have come on board.”