All set for election of pioneer KCCA speaker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All is set for the election of the pioneer speaker and Deputy Speaker of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA at city hall this morning.

This stems from the KCCA Amendment Act 2019, which introduced the positions of speaker and deputy speaker at the Authority and the five city divisions.

Four have showed interest in the position of speaker at KCCA. They include Makerere University Councilor, Doreen Nyanjura, Abubakar Kawalya, Lubaga Division, Muhammad Segirinya, Kawempe Division and Kyambogo University representative, Bruhan Byaruhanga.

Nyanjura and Byaruhanga are contesting on the Forum for Democratic Charge-FDC and National Resistance Movement party tickets respectively. Kawalya, who belongs to FDC is and Ssegirinya are running as independents.

Speaking to URN this morning, Muhammad Segirinya, said he was confident of victory after reaching out to majority of councilors. The councilor who turned up with box file containing his manifesto, said he is unifying candidate.

Among the issues he intends to tackle once elected are financial mismanagement at KCCA and the poor conduct of KCCA law enforcement officers he says are unruly.

Ismail Damba, the Lubaga South Councilor and member of Kawalya’s team says they have had quite a tense campaign season since November 2019 when the president assented to the Act. He says they have reached out to all councilors and their candidate is likely to win.

The Nakawa 1 Councilor, Moses Mugisha Okwera, who is Nyanjura’s campaign manager, says they have had a smooth campaign and await victory. He is also the campaign manager of Doreen Sabuka who is eyeing the Makindye Division, Deputy Speaker’s seat.

According to Okwera, his candidates are qualified and capable to deliver on the two positions.

The Nakawa Woman Councilor, Alice Amony, who is contesting for the post of Deputy KCCA Speaker, said she is only waiting to be be sworn in. “Nakawa usually has a lot of jam but today the route was clear, which also gave me an indication that i am headed for a win” said Amony smiling.

