Algerians order 800 tons of Ugandan Coffee, complain of hurdles with securing milk

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Algerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Youcef Cherfa have held a meeting in which they discussed Uganda’s coffee and milk export. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Highlighting the recent progress in the coffee sector, the minister noted Algeria’s increasing interest in Ugandan coffee.“We have started importing coffee from Uganda. The last contract, signed at the end of 2024, secured 800 tonnes, with the first shipment expected in February 2025. Moving forward, we are ready to import 20,000 tonnes annually,” Cherfa revealed.

However, he expressed concern regarding milk trade, pointing out that Algerian efforts to source milk from Uganda faced some obstacles.” Despite submitting tenders and offering competitive pricing, no Ugandan companies responded. Challenges such as language barriers and limited engagement seem to have delayed progress,” he explained.

The Algerian government, he assured, remains committed to resolving these issues.“We will consult again and notify Ugandan companies to ensure they understand the process, as instructed by President Tebboune,” Cherfa added. For his part, President Museveni assured Minister Cherfa that he would address the milk trade concern with Ugandan companies to ensure progress.

“I will follow up with the Ugandan milk companies to understand why they did not respond,” Museveni said. President Museveni also reaffirmed his commitment to both strengthening Uganda-Algeria trade and advocating for peace and stability in Africa.

“We fought for freedom, and we must ensure that it translates into peace, prosperity, and democracy for all Africans,” Museveni said.The meeting also delved into pressing continental issues, with Museveni voicing concern over instability in Libya, Sudan, and Palestine.

“The suffering in Libya and Sudan is unacceptable. In Libya, why haven’t elections been held for over a decade? How can anyone prevent an entire country from exercising its democratic right? This is a betrayal to what we fought for as Africans,” Museveni said.

He urged African leaders to take a firm stand on these issues.“Africa must meet and take a united position. We cannot continue to watch as our people die in Libya and Sudan, or as Palestinians face endless conflict. This is worse than slavery, it’s death,” he emphasized.

Museveni called on warring factions in Sudan to prioritize peace.“Stop the fighting and hold elections. Let the people decide their future. What is more important than the lives of our people?” he asked.