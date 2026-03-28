Akii-Bua Stadium construction hits 50%

Hoima, Uganda | URN | Construction works at the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium have reached nearly 50 percent completion, with the government expressing optimism that the facility could be delivered ahead of the initial timeline.

President Museveni presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City on 29th January 2025. It is expected that it will be complete by January 2027.

The US$ 129 million state-of-the-art facility is being undertaken by an Egyptian firm, SAMCO National Construction Company and Khater Sports.

The construction was projected to take a record period of 20 months to complete.

The Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, made the remarks during an inspection visit to the site, noting significant progress since the groundbreaking phase.

“I first came here to break ground for the construction of this stadium. Today, I have returned when the works are over 40 percent complete,” Ogwang said.

Data on site indicates that for facilities such as the hostel and clubhouse, casting of the RC ground floor is fully complete, just like the excavation works of the swimming pool and changing room.

Drainage works for both training pitches (one with a track and the other without) are now at 100 percent, while construction of the perimeter wall for the project is at 40 percent.

On Thursday, the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the site. He joined the team of engineers from the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), officials from the National Council of Sports (NCS), the contractor, and consultants in touring the site to assess the progress, identify existing challenges, and their possible solutions.

“What I want to confirm is that the contractor is ahead of schedule in terms of the timeline, what given them to construct the stadium,” he said.

“And you know what is interesting is that we gave them about 18 months also to complete the work, but in line with what I’ve just seen, I want to confirm that they’ve already promised me that by December the works will be completed.”

Ogwang said the government is now shifting focus to compliance and certification, particularly engaging continental and global sports bodies early enough to avoid delays at the completion stage.

He disclosed plans to invite the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and World Athletics to inspect the facility during construction.

Ogwang further explained that “for Hoima, of course, the contractor held a meeting with the CAF and they have agreed to sort out a few of the glitches which CAF identified in terms of the project for meeting AFCON standards for AFCON 2027.”

The multi-sport complex will feature a standard football pitch adaptable for rugby, an athletics track, a semi-Olympic swimming pool being developed in consultation with World Aquatics, as well as outdoor courts for basketball, volleyball, and tennis.

An indoor arena and a hostel with a capacity to accommodate up to 150 athletes are also part of the design.

Ogwang said the Akii-Bua facility is earmarked as a backup venue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and will play a key role in hosting training camps for visiting teams.

Meanwhile, the project manager, Eng. Mohamed Nazih said roofing works are progressing steadily, with about 25 percent already covered.

He explained that roofing materials are being delivered in phases, with the remaining sections expected on site within a month. According to him, the team is installing three sections per month, with full roofing expected within three months.

“We are sealing and preparing each section carefully to prevent water leakage. Once cleaning and preparation are complete, installation continues without interruption,” Nazir said.

He added that installation of stadium seating will commence soon after roofing progresses, noting that the contractor is sequencing activities to avoid damage to completed sections of the facility.

Overall, Nazir expressed confidence that construction is on track, with all major activities progressing toward completion within the projected timeframe.

The Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium is part of Uganda’s broader sports infrastructure upgrade ahead of AFCON 2027, and is expected to transform the country’s capacity to host international competitions while nurturing local talent.