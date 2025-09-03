Wednesday , September 3 2025
Akena seeks 2nd Uganda Open title on Lugazi home course

September 3, 2025

Akena, 20, is the reigning Uganda Open champion

How they finished last year

🔴 Uganda Golf ⛳ Open after 72 holes

✳ JR Akena 🇺🇬 73 73 71 70 | 287| +3
✳ J Cwinyaai 🇺🇬 72 73 73  70 | 288 | +4
✳ T. Okwong 🇺🇬 73 77 68 73  | 291| +7
✳ Semakula 🇺🇬 78 71 75 73  | 297 | +13
✳ Tumusiime 🇺🇬74 74 75  75| 298 | +14

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Reagan Akena became one of the youngest ever winners in the history of the prestigious Uganda Golf Open with victory in Entebbe last year. He has a great opportunity to build on this success at this year’s edition that tees off today – at his own home course, the Lugazi Hills and Country Club.

All eyes will be on the 20-year-old champion when the 84th edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open gets underway for the next four days.

The Open has already produced some exciting results in the past two weeks, first with David Plenderleith and Catherine Pavie snatching the titles in the Seniors category in the first week, before Mercy Nyachama took the Ladies title last week after a dramatic sudden-death playoff against Tanzania’s Neema Olomi.

The 83rd Open champ. PHOTO VIA @Mikensubuga

Fresh from a tour of the US, Akena will be the player to beat, as the course is where he learnt the basics of golf and went on to be one of its champions.

“I am set physically and mentally. I will be playing at home on a course that made me who I am” Akena remarked, in pre-event warm up quotes by Kawowo Sports.

Johnnie Walker is the headline sponsor of this 84th Amateur Open that attracted players from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Zambia.

DRAW

TIME GAME NAME TIME GAME NAME
8:20 1 YASSIN BOYI                      PETER ETOMET

AARON MUGOMOLA

 10:20 13 JOHN MUSIIMENTA        LOUIS KWIZERA IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA
8:30 2  JAMES MADIRA        GAVIN BWAMBALE

ISIAKA DUNIA

 10:30 14 JOSEPH CWINYAAI                  WASIM ALI

SALUM HAKIZIMANA
8:40 3 JOSEPH K. NGOBI        SAMUEL BAZAALE FARUK ABUBAKAR 10:40 15 ABDUL KAKEETO              JIMMY MATATA PETER TUMUSIIME
8:50 4 DERRICK MUSANA          BRIAN MUGABE BRIAN MMANDE 10:50 16 ANTHONY OTUKEI       MOSES MATSIKO MICHAEL TUMUSIIME
9:00 5 PAUL NDYAGUMA           NIXON AMBOVI LAWRENCE WALAKIRA 11:00 17 ROBERT KATO                 JOSEPH KASOZI

ROBERT MABANO
9:10 6 DEACON OGOLLA            PIUS OCHIENG ASUMAN TUMWESIGYE 11:10 18 JOSEPH R. AKENA               SANDE LULET PAUL HABYARIMANA
9:20 7 JOSEPH KANOLERA        PATRICK OKOTH JOSHUA SSENABULYA 11:20 19 GEORGE OGALLO                 JOEL OKOTH WALTER TUKAHIIRWA
9:30 8 CHARLES LWANGA   SAMUEL NTUMWA COLLINS MWESIGWA 11:30 20 TITUS OKWONG          IVAN J. SEKULIMA ANSELM OLWENY
9:40 9 ARISTIDE NGABIRE         ELTON THEMBO IBRAHIM BAGALANA 11:40 21 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA              JUMA ABITI

DOMINIC MUSONDA
9:50 10 EDWARD NYATIA           JOSEPH BAGABO JOSEPH DONARCHIE 11:50 22 DAVID BATANDA                  PIUS OMARA

AGGREY MUTAKA
10:00 11 ROGERS EYOYO            MORRIS ASHABA ABDALLAH KAKOOZA 12:00 23 GODFREY KAMBALE     SIMON BUSINGE WYCKLYF MARXMAN
10:10 12 JONATHAN HELSEY  DOMINIC BUKENYA PETER MAYENDE  

 

✳ Uganda Amateur Golf Open Winners since 1932

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – Not held

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990- Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)

2023 – Godfrey Nsubuga ( Mehta club)

2024 – JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA (Mehta club)

 

**********

 

