Akena denies there is a UPC deal with Museveni

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Jimmy James Michael Akena has denied reports that he brokered a political deal with President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), dismissing the allegations as baseless propaganda.

Reports had also indicated that Akena, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Lira City East, may not contest in the 2026 presidential race due to an alleged arrangement between UPC and the NRM.

Some political commentators have further claimed that his recent visit to the State House was part of a plan to have his wife, Gender Minister Betty Amongi, withdraw from the Lira City Woman MP race against Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero.

However, speaking at a burial in Lira City over the weekend, Akena dismissed the reports, stating that although he maintains communication with President Museveni, there is no secret deal between them.

“There are those who say I have broken a deal, I have broken an arrangement. I have not broken any arrangement,” Akena stated defiantly, adding that his political ambitions will not be derailed by propaganda or political maneuvering.

“As I move, people will make noise, but I’ll keep moving. You can shout, I will keep moving, you can do what you want, I am moving,” Akena told mourners. Responding to the controversy surrounding his State House visit, Akena confirmed the visit but clarified it was unrelated to political candidacies.

He explained that he met with President Museveni to discuss concerns raised by Lira City Boda Boda operators, not his wife’s political plans.

“I am a victim of circumstances who only tried to help the people. I could tell the president to his face exactly what happened,” he said, adding that critics have politicized the visit without understanding its true purpose.

Akena emphasized that UPC has consistently fielded candidates against the NRM and questioned why his own party’s democratic rights should now be under scrutiny.

“We have always fielded candidates, NRM has fielded candidates. Have I cried when NRM has fielded a candidate? Every time, every election they have brought NRM, they have been defeated, then they start pretending,” he added.

He also warned political actors to steer clear of presidential race speculation.

Reaffirming his commitment, Akena assured supporters that he will run for president in 2026 and will not be deterred by distractions.

“My problem with all that took place is that people of Uganda are being exploited. If you want to defend those who are destroying those who are helping the people, I am going to expose you all over Uganda,” Akena warned. Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip Hon.

Denis Hamson Obua remarked that in politics, “It is not the start which matters but rather the finishing,” urging all stakeholders to stay focused on long-term goals. On Friday, UPC party leaders endorsed Akena as their sole candidate for party president in the 2026 elections during a delegates’ conference, setting the stage for him to also run for president of the Republic of Uganda.

URN