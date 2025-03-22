Airtel Uganda, UNICEF scaling digital learning at schools across Uganda

45,200 students and 1,820 teachers reached

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda and UNICEF Uganda on March 19 connected the 130th School to fast internet in their digital learning partnership to reach 200,000 in-school and out-of-school learners across Uganda.

The announcement was made during the 2nd commemoration of the UNESCO International Day of Digital Learning under the theme Digital learning realities in low- resourced contexts. The celebration was officiated by the Acting Commissioner Library, E-Learning and ICT, Ministry of Education, Mr. Patrick Muinda who represented the Minister and First Lady at Kasengejje Secondary School in Nansana Wakiso on Wednesday.

Since launching their collaboration in September 2022, Airtel Uganda and UNICEF have successfully connected internet and resourced 129 primary & secondary schools across the country. Today’s announcement confirms plans to connect an additional 71 schools and youth community centers by June 2025, bringing the total to 200 schools nationwide. This initiative has already benefited over 45,200 learners and equipped 1,820 teachers with digital teaching literacy.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Soumendra Sahu the Managing Director, Airtel Uganda said, “No child should fail homework in any household with a smartphone. This network is important for breaking barriers to equitable education and giving undeniable opportunities to children to grow to their full potential. We are creating this potential at the schools to ensure teachers can access modern online resources to deliver brilliant life-changing lessons to our learners. We are honored to contribute to Uganda’s Education Digital Agenda and are committed to leveraging our extensive robust 4G+5G network to transform learning experiences for young people across the nation.”

This partnership directly addresses the significant disparities in educational opportunities through providing free online digital resources and tools for schools in the underserved school communities.

“Every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their social context,” said Mr. Patrick Mutumbo, the Technology for Development Manager at UNICEF. “Our partnership with Airtel Uganda exemplifies how public-private collaborations can accelerate progress toward digital inclusion through increasing access to and use of digital tools and devices that contribute to mass adoption of ICT integration in schools.

Today, we also applaud the dedicated teachers for spearheading the integration of digital learning, while prioritizing online safety to ensure a secure and inclusive learning environment for all children. We collaborate to enable every child to benefit from digital learning resources that expand their horizons and prepare them for future success.”

The successful integration of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in our supported schools has enabled targeted training for 50 educators, significantly enhancing their capacity to effectively incorporate digital tools into their teaching methodologies. Notably, the trained teachers showcased exemplary models of ICT integration during the event, leveraging online tools to design engaging, interactive, and student-centered lessons. This innovative approach has made complex concepts more accessible, enjoyable, and easier to learn.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has been instrumental in identifying schools that require digital infrastructure support, demonstrating a commitment to bridging the digital divide in Uganda’s education sector. This collaborative approach facilitates targeted resource allocation, ensuring that communities with the greatest needs receive adequate support. By working together, we can create a more equitable and effective education system.

In his remarks, the acting Commissioner, Library, E-Learning and ICT, Mr. Patrick Muinda, commended the partnership: “The success we’re seeing today is a result of effective collaboration between the private sector, development partners, and government. This initiative by Airtel Uganda and UNICEF directly supports our national vision of transforming education through digital technologies. By connecting our schools and providing supplementary digital resources, we are changing how our children learn and prepare for the future. The government remains committed to supporting partnerships that bring us closer to achieving inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all Ugandan children.”

As Uganda continues its journey toward digital transformation in education, partnerships like the one between Airtel Uganda and UNICEF serve as powerful catalysts for change. By combining Airtel’s technological infrastructure with UNICEF’s expertise in education and child development, this initiative is creating meaningful impact across the country. As more students and teachers gain access to digital learning tools, Uganda moves closer to its vision of a digitally empowered society where every child can develop the skills needed for success in the 21st century.