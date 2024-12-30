Airtel Uganda hosts partners breakfast to strengthen network collaboration ahead of the Festive Season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda, a leading 4G telecommunications network held its annual Partners Breakfast Meeting at its Bugolobi offices bringing together over 13 major network partners to reaffirm their shared commitment to delivering exceptional telecommunication services during the festive season and beyond. The event showcased the robust collaboration between Airtel Uganda and its partners, aimed at enhancing customer experience and ensuring seamless service delivery.

Airtel Uganda’s new Managing Director, Soumendra Sahu, commended the partners for their ongoing support and commitment. “This breakfast meeting represents the essence of collaboration and partnership, which is central to Airtel’s DNA. Together, we are committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy reliable, world-class telecommunications services during the festive season and beyond,” said Sahu.

The meeting was officiated by Airtel Uganda’s Networks Director, Rajesh Agrawal, who welcomed the attendees and reiterated Airtel’s core focus on delivering best-in-class products through a skilled and engaged team. Agrawal emphasized the festive season readiness guidelines, underlining the need for operational excellence to meet customer demands during this critical period.

Key partners in attendance included industry leaders such as BCS, Innovis, ZTE, Huawei, Nokia, ATC, TOA, Crystal Consult, ATX, Runway Networks, VOITEC, ETEL, CAMUSAT, and C-Squared. These partners, represented by executives and engineers, pledged their unwavering commitment to upholding Airtel’s high standards of voice and data service delivery.

Patrick Nsubuga, the Operations Head, Airtel Uganda, further elaborated on the readiness strategies, outlining specific actions to ensure Airtel Uganda’s network remains resilient and customer-focused. Each partner made personal commitments to align with Airtel’s goals, underscoring the collaborative spirit that has defined their longstanding relationship.

The breakfast meeting also highlighted Airtel Uganda’s journey through various milestones, from its origins as Celtel Uganda, its transformation into Zain, and its growth following the Warid merger. These historical moments were celebrated as a testament to Airtel’s strong foundation and enduring partnerships.

The event was marked by interactive discussions among engineers and executives, knowledge sharing, and networking. Attendees expressed appreciation for Airtel Uganda’s dedication to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and operational excellence. The morning culminated in a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony and group photos, underscoring the shared vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The Partners Breakfast Meeting not only celebrated the existing partnerships but also provided a platform for discussions on growth strategies and opportunities to further strengthen relationships. As Airtel Uganda continues to expand its network and improve its services, its partnership with key stakeholders remains critical to achieving its mission of enhancing customer satisfaction across the country.