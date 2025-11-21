Airtel Uganda expands connectivity in Kalangala Islands with 2 new 4G sites

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda recently commissioned its 10th new mast 4G site in the Kalangala Islands, marking a major step in the company’s nationwide network expansion program. The new installations aim to improve voice and data connectivity, enhance service reliability, and meet the growing digital needs of communities on Bugala Island and the district.

The new site will cover the villages of Buyindi, Bumanji, Kizira, Lunsi, Kasenyi, Kyagwima, Njoga, Buyiri and surrounding areas.

This is part of the nationwide campaign by Airtel to close all network gaps across the country in which over 180 new sites have already been built since the year began.

Presiding over the commissioning, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kalangala, Henry Ssebunya, commended Airtel Uganda for its continued investment in the district.

“We thank Airtel Uganda for thinking about the people of Bugala Island and Kalangala. We have long struggled with network challenges in these areas, and this upgrade will greatly support our community in business, communication, and innovation,” Ssebunya said.

The other islands already covered by Airtel 4G include Bukasa, Bubeke, Kitobo, Bugala.

Speaking at the event, Airtel Uganda’s Business Territory Manager for Kalangala, Musa Gava, reiterated the company’s commitment to improving service quality and expanding digital access across Uganda.

“We are excited to commission the 10th site here in Kalangala. Our customers can now enjoy a much better experience on our network. We listened to the concerns about poor connectivity, and this upgrade is our response,” Gava said.

He added that the new infrastructure will drive socio-economic transformation in the region, “These network upgrades will not only improve connectivity but also give a boost to local businesses. With better access to calls, SMS, data, financial services, and the internet, Kalangala’s community can look forward to real growth and new opportunities.”

Recent financial results from Airtel Uganda show that the company now serves 17.9 million subscribers, with data users reaching 7.5 million. This strong growth highlights the rising demand for reliable digital services and reinforces the need for continued investment in network upgrades.

“Our continued investment in network infrastructure will ensure improved quality of service and value for money. These upgrades will support economic activity, enhance access to essential services such as healthcare and education, and strengthen social and digital inclusion across Uganda,” Gava concluded.