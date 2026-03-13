Airtel Africa Foundation, Brainchild Burson equip 20 tech scholars

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Airtel Africa Foundation, in partnership with Brainchild Burson, has handed over hi-tech laptops and scholastic materials worth Shs10 million to 20 scholars under the Airtel Africa Foundation Tech Fellowship Program, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young people through education and digital inclusion.

This support follows the award of 20 scholarships by the Airtel Africa Foundation on 5 February 2026, targeting talented students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing science and technology-related programs at Makerere University, Uganda Christian University, Kyambogo University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, and ISBAT University.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Airtel Towers, Airtel Uganda Human Resource Manager Flavia Lwanga urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the laptops by using them for research, academic work, and innovation.

“We are giving out these laptops to support our students in their studies and research so they do not have to incur additional costs at internet cafés. We strongly believe that the knowledge and skills they gain will enable them to make a meaningful contribution to the country,” she said.

Lwanga added that the Tech Fellowship Program aligns with the Airtel Africa Foundation’s FEED pillars: Financial Inclusion, Education, Environmental Protection, and Digital Inclusion. She noted that supporting students pursuing technology-related programs is a deliberate effort by Airtel Uganda to bridge the digital divide while contributing to the government’s digital agenda under Uganda Vision 2040.

In addition to the laptops, Brainchild Burson, part of Fireworks Advertising and communications partner to Airtel Uganda, contributed Shs10 million in scholastic support and internship opportunities to further assist the scholars in their academic journey.

Speaking at the event, Walter Wafula, Chief Executive Officer of Fireworks Advertising, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the scholars’ educational journey.

“Today we are proud to join the Airtel Africa Foundation in supporting these young scholars. As Brainchild Burson, we are contributing Shs10 million towards their academic success. Of this, Shs8 million will go towards scholastic materials, while Shs2 million will support internship and apprenticeship opportunities,” he said.

Wafula added that the four top-performing students will be given the opportunity to work with the organization in departments such as digital marketing, IT, and other professional fields to gain practical experience that will prepare them for the workplace.

The scholars expressed excitement about the support, noting that access to modern laptops will significantly improve their ability to study, conduct research, and collaborate on academic projects.

One of the beneficiaries, Michael Kirinnya, a student at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, thanked Airtel Uganda and Brainchild Burson for the support.

“I am grateful for the support from Airtel and Brainchild, and particularly excited about the hi-tech laptop, which will allow me to code faster. I have upgraded from a Pentium 4 with only two cores to a powerful machine with 10 cores and an Intel i7 processor,” he said.

The Airtel Africa Foundation Tech Fellowship Program supports students from underprivileged backgrounds across Africa who are pursuing science and technology-related programs. The initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide by providing students with tools that enhance learning, research, and innovation.

The laptops handed over today will enable the scholars to actively participate in the digital economy, strengthen their academic pursuits, and better prepare for future opportunities.

“We would like to thank Brainchild Burson for their collaboration in supporting Uganda’s young technology talents, who will soon contribute to the country’s development through the skills they are acquiring from their respective academic programs,” Lwanga concluded.

The Airtel Africa Foundation Scholarship Program is part of Airtel’s broader corporate social responsibility agenda focusing on education, health, and digital empowerment. Through initiatives like this, Airtel continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating sustainable impact in communities across Africa.