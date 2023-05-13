Aircraft crashes at Kajjansi airfield

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that the aircraft registration number 5X- RBR was heading to Mweya-Kasese to pick up passengers back to Entebbe International Airport when it experienced difficulties and attempted to return to landing, but crashed.

According to Owoyesigyire, one of the pilots sustained injuries on the right hand while the other was rendered unconscious. They were rushed to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention.

Later in the day, a team of aviation experts from the military, police, and the Civil Aviation Authority –CAA embarked on investigations to establish the cause of the aircraft crash.

They were also joined by a group from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The same aircraft had earlier in the day at 7:14 am transported 14 passengers to Kisoro, via Mbarara and Kihihi and returned to Kajjansi.

URN