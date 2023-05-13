Saturday , May 13 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / NEWS / Aircraft crashes at Kajjansi airfield

Aircraft crashes at Kajjansi airfield

The Independent May 13, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Aircraft crash. Photo: @PoliceUg

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that the aircraft registration number 5X- RBR was heading to Mweya-Kasese to pick up passengers back to Entebbe International Airport when it experienced difficulties and attempted to return to landing, but crashed.

According to Owoyesigyire, one of the pilots sustained injuries on the right hand while the other was rendered unconscious. They were rushed to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention.

Later in the day, a team of aviation experts from the military, police, and the Civil Aviation Authority –CAA embarked on investigations to establish the cause of the aircraft crash.

They were also joined by a group from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The same aircraft had earlier in the day at 7:14 am transported 14 passengers to Kisoro, via Mbarara and Kihihi and returned to Kajjansi.

******

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved