AIGP Asan Kasingye is new Police Spokesperson

The Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye as substantive police spokesperson, replacing Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was gunned down last Friday.

This appointment is contained in a radio message sent and a notice signed by General Kale Kayihura

Kasingye, a long serving Director of Interpol and International relations in Uganda Police will also double as the chief political commissar replacing Assistant Inspector General of police (AIGP), Fred Yiga who now takes on Kasingye’s former position.

Kasingye confirmed the appointment on phone. He was not sure how to respond to congratulatory messages, saying, “In Jesus’ name I accept the congratulations.”

Thank you and with God, I will serve as expected. https://t.co/B1VywjQhDx — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) March 23, 2017

Kaweesi was Uganda’s second most prominent policeman. He was shot and killed in his car on Friday along with two other officers as he left his home outside the capital Kampala.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Kaweesi served as the force’s spokesman and was one of the country’s most high-profile officers.

****

editor@independent.co.ug