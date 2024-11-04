AI to transform healthcare in Africa

Experts call for AI adoption to improve healthcare access and accuracy

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize healthcare in Africa, according to industry experts. During the 4th annual Smart Summit held in Kampala on October 31st , experts emphasized the importance of adopting these emerging technologies to address healthcare challenges, particularly in underserved areas.

Harrison Muiru, Managing Director of Smart Applications International, highlighted the potential of AI in bridging the gap between healthcare providers and patients. He emphasized the role of telemedicine, symptom checking, and clinical decision support systems in improving access to healthcare, especially for those in rural areas.

“Imagine a person in a remote village with a smartphone. They could leverage AI-powered tools to access localized health information and receive virtual consultations,” Muiru said.

Dr. Davis Musinguzi, co-founder and CEO of Rocket Health, echoed Muiru’s sentiments, noting that AI can streamline insurance claims processing, automate data analysis in healthcare facilities, and improve patient care. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between healthcare professionals and AI systems to optimize patient outcomes.

To fully realize the potential of AI in healthcare, experts called for increased investment in digital infrastructure, data privacy regulations, and digital literacy programs. Government subsidies for data and smartphones, as well as targeted training initiatives, were also recommended to ensure equitable access to these technologies.

Judy Mugoya the country manager of Smart Applications Uganda said that this year’s summit theme, “Advancing Healthcare Accessibility Through Digital Automation and AI,” emphasises their commitment to leveraging technology to make healthcare more inclusive and impactful.

“Our goal for the summit is to explore how we can harness these technologies to bridge healthcare gaps, simplify processes, and create a healthcare environment where everyone has access to the care they need,”

Smart Applications International has made significant strides in digitizing healthcare systems across Eastern Africa. In 2024, the company facilitated over 5.79 million interactions between insurers, healthcare providers, and patients, processing a remarkable KSh 53.7 billion in claims.

The company’s impact extended to over 1 million lives through a network of 6,170 healthcare facilities. These facilities recorded a significant 8.51% increase in patient visits in 2024, reaching a total of 2.27 million. This growth was attributed to factors like expanded healthcare services and improved insurance coverage.

Overall, Smart Applications International experienced a 5.17% increase in interactions from 2023 to 2024. Despite a rise in claims, the company achieved a 5.62% reduction in claim amounts, thanks to the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling.