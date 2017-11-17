Age limit should be maintained-Baryamureeba

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Former Presidential Candidate Professor Venansius Baryamureeba has asked MPs to resist attempts of amending article 102 (b) of the Constitution to remove the presidential age limit to allow for a peaceful transition of power from Yoweri Museveni to another leader.

Baryamureeba while appearing before the legal and parliamentary committee, chaired by Jacob Markson Oboth Oboth, said other than enabling President Museveni to run for President in 2021, there is no evidence to support and justify the repeal of article 102(b) from the Constitution.

“I can authoritatively state that there is no evidence that the youth and elderly want article 102 (b) of the constitution repealed to allow those below 35 and above 75 to be nominated for the Presidency of Uganda”, said Baryamureeba.

“I am not aware of any petition from either the youth or the elderly demanding for removal of the presidential age limit”.

He said it is not only illegal, but also immoral to amend the constitution to accommodate one person’s interest, who happens to be a sitting President that will have served the country for thirty-five (35) years at the end of his current term which ends in 2021.

He noted that young people are inexperienced leaders with no temperament and experience and old leaders who are highly prone to chronic ailments like dementia, depression etc. in senior executive positions of leadership such as the Presidency.

“There is hardly a single senior Ugandan politician who was politically very active in his/ her 60s and 70s and lived beyond 90 years. Politicians including President Museveni should enjoy at least 10 years after retirement from active politics and provide their much needed wisdom and guidance to the new leadership”, said Baryamureeba.

Extension of the Term of the Current President and Parliament

Baryamureeba told Mps that if they find themselves on the verge of repealing article 102(b) from the constitution, and the bill reaches the 3rd reading, they should negotiate with President Museveni on an exit strategy.

He recommended to Parliament to extend the current term of the President and Parliament by three years so that President Museveni can prepare to vacate office in May 2024.

“It is scientifically proven that its dangerous to put (senile) elderly people in positions that have immense executive power like the Presidency”, said Baryamureeba.

He said the amendment to the constitution regarding the presidency should be restoring the term limits where two (2) consecutive presidential term limits should be provided for the President where each term is of five (5) years.

Political Leadership is a matter of ideology and individual quality,but not age-Tanga Odoi

However, the ruling NRM electoral Commission Chairperson Dr.Tanga Odoi who also appeared before the committee urged Mps to amend Article 102(b) of the constitution to remove the presidential age limit to allow Museveni and any person above 75 to contest for presidency in 2021.

Odoi argued that political Leadership is a matter of individual quality and not ones’ age hence maintaining the age limit would be discriminatory.

He explained that Uganda has had many young leaders since independence but they failed to hold the country together and lead it prosperity due to lack of ideology.