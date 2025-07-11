Agago to vaccinate 82,000 cattle in massive campaign

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Agago District Veterinary Department, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), is conducting a comprehensive cattle vaccination campaign to protect livestock from the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), a contagious viral disease that affects cloven animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

The campaign, which officially began last week, targets over 82,000 livestock across all 26 sub-counties in the district.

So far, more than 12,000 cattle have been vaccinated in eight key sub-counties, including Arum, Omot, Lirapalwo, and Patongo.

Robert Kenny Okwera, the Agago District Veterinary Officer, stated that the vaccination targets all animals in the Agago District. So far, they have vaccinated 12,000 cattle in eight sub-counties.

Agago District has experienced recurrent outbreaks of livestock diseases such as Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Black Quarter (BQ), and FMD, all of which threaten livelihoods in this agriculturally dependent region.

Okwera revealed that although the vaccination is for all cloven animals, the ongoing one is targeting only cattle and will be done every six months.

Okwera appealed to the cattle owners to embrace the exercise and take their cattle to designated vaccination points after witnessing a low turn- up in some sub-counties.

Farmers in the region rely heavily on cattle for ploughing, milk, meat, and income generation, making disease prevention a top priority for local authorities.

Agago district lost hundreds of cattle to various animal diseases over the past two years due to communal herding necessitated by persistent cattle raids.

In 2023, Agago District reported the death of 370 cattle due to Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia within just five months. In 2024, heartwater disease affected 14,261 animals, killing 63, according to district veterinary reports.

Vincent Okidi, the LC One of Akomo Central in Patongo Sub-county, is hopeful that the vaccination will help cattle owners who have lost hundreds of animals to various animal diseases.

“Some people received the PDM funds and invested in cattle rearing but have lost them to animal diseases. But this vaccination means our animals will be healthy, and we can sell them to pay school fees and other needs,” Okidi said.

Okidi, whose animals are in one of the eleven communal kraals containing 142 cattle, said the animals have been battling several diseases, and 36 succumbed.

Nancy Anek, a farmer in Geregere sub-county, commended the government for the vaccination drive, saying many women in the district use cattle to open farmlands because it is cheaper compared to tractors.

Anek, however, called for regular vaccination drives to sustain the health of the animals.

“This should not be a one-time vaccination. These diseases not only kill our animals but cripple our household income, as well as the local economy,” Anek said.

URN