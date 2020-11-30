AfroBasketball qualifiers: Silverbacks defeat Cape Verde in Alexandria

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Basketball team, the Silverbacks defeated Cape Verde 101-98 in the 2021 AfroBasketball qualifiers in Group E.

In the hotly contested game played at the Al ittihad arena in Alexandria on Sunday, Uganda’s International star Ishmail Wainright scored a game-high, 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Silverbacks defeated Morocco but lost to hosts Egypt on Friday

Deng Geu and Jimmy Enabu added 17 points each, while Robinson Odoch Opong added 16 points.

Uganda led the first quarter 26-25 before extending the lead throughout the second quarter ending it 52-43. However, for the third quarter, the Cape Verde side looking more determined dropped 33 points in the third quarter to move past Uganda.

Team Uganda however managed to pull away as they scored 27 points in the final period to snatch a tough win. For the Cape Verde side, superstar Joel Almeida finished with 24 points.

With two wins in the first leg of the tournament, Uganda’s hope for qualifying for next year’s Afrobasketball is almost certain.

Uganda currently stands second in Group E after Egypt. Cape Verde follows in the third place while Morocco is yet to register a win.

The top three teams in the group qualify for the Afrobasketball cup in 2021 after playing the second leg in February.

******

URN