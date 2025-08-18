Afrigo Band At 50 Stanbic-sponsored concert sales out

Afrigo Band pulls off splendid Stanbic-sponsored 50th Anniversary Concert

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | Not even the rain could dampen the spirit of celebration as thousands of cross generation revelers braved the evening downpour to witness Uganda’s oldest and most celebrated band, Afrigo, mark its golden jubilee in style. The concert was a true testament to music, love, and loyalty as fans turned up in overwhelming numbers to celebrate 50 years of Afrigo’s legacy.

This edition featured Congolese music legend Kofi Olomide, who lit up the stage with his trademark Ndombolo dances, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“Celebrating the legacy of Afrigo is something we have yearned for as a country and it perfectly aligns with our purpose: ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth’,” said Lois Kwikiriza, Brand and Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Kwikiriza praised the fans’ resilience, noting: “The rains we witnessed were a blessing in disguise, as they tested our love for Afrigo and Ugandan music. We passed with distinction because sponsors, friends, and supporters all chose Afrigo regardless of the downpour.”

She added: “As Stanbic, we are happy that Ugandans celebrated their very own in a truly Ugandan style. We promise to continue spicing up events like these so that our clients can enjoy good vibes, transact seamlessly, and together propel Uganda’s growth.”

How It Went Down

On a chilly, rain-soaked evening, official event host Douglas Lwanga of Next Media wasted no time firing up the crowd.

At 8:10 p.m., Abeka Band opened with the Buganda Kingdom anthem, leaving royal loyalists in awe. They then rolled out timeless Ugandan classics from legends like Mesach Semakula, Sweet Kid, Henry Tigan, King Michael, Chance Nalubega, Betty Mpologoma among others. By 9:00 p.m., the stage was set for the night’s main act.

Amid thunderous cheers, Afrigo Band made their grand entrance dressed in elegant black-and-gold outfits. Veterans Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, and Joanita Kawalya poured their hearts into unforgettable performances of Batuuse, Jim, Music, Teri Mubi, Emaali, Olumbe Lw’Obwavu, Obangaina, Nfunda N’omubi and many more. Fans danced and sang along, enjoying the sweet live music paired with discounted beverages courtesy of Flexipay and Uganda Breweries.

Later in the night, the much-anticipated Kofi Olomide stormed the stage with his energetic Papa Mobimba performance, which also features in his hit collaboration Waa with Diamond Platnumz. The crowd erupted as he delivered more of his iconic hits including Senga, Effrakata, and Ekotite. The sight of revelers dancing like they had no bones in their waists became the highlight of the evening.

As midnight approached, the skies lit up with a spectacular five-minute fireworks display, followed by the launch of the Afrigo at 50 Commemorative Book. The ceremony was presided over by Prince David Wassajja, representing the Kabaka of Buganda, alongside Hon. Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission.

Delivering the Kabaka’s message, Prince Wassajja said: “The King would have loved to be with you today, but due to unavoidable circumstances, he delegated me to convey his message. He asked me to tell you that he is extremely proud of Afrigo and the enormous contribution you have made to the art and music of our motherland.”

Speaking after the concert, Ali Allybai the Chief Executive officer Talent Africa Group said, from day one, he knew that Afrigo at 50 was never going to be just a concert, but a historic celebration of resilience, culture, and timeless music.

He hailed Ugandans for not letting their very owndown and promised more spectacular shows ahead.