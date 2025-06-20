African radio leaders discuss strategic transformation in Abidjan

ABIDJAN | Xinhua | African radio leaders gathered here on Thursday to reflect on the strategic transformation of radio stations in the new era aimed at enhancing technological innovation, financial resilience, and content sovereignty.

They were attending the 16th General Assembly of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

At the opening ceremony in the economic capital of Cote d’Ivoire, President of the Executive Council of AUB Cleophas Barore advocated for a fundamental rethink of African media strategies.

“Our collective duty is to imagine, propose, and implement models that allow not only the survival but the sustainable prosperity of our media institutions,” he said.

He noted the importance of narratives rooted in African cultural realities and urged rethinking the economic models of African media amid the funding crisis and the technology-led disruption in the sector’s operation.

Ivorian Minister of Communication Amadou Coulibaly also urged broadcasters to integrate with new media, namely “new communication and broadcasting channels that are social media, streaming, podcasts,” while “innovating and enhancing local content” to embody their historical, cultural, tourist, and socio-economic values.

Before officially opening the General Assembly, Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe stressed the need to reflect on the challenges facing African media, particularly financial fragility, disinformation, and the erosion of ethics.

“Anyone with a mobile phone is a journalist,” which causes the dilution of verified information in an ocean of instant publications, he said.

Mambe warned of the growing influence of foreign media with powerful technology and strong financial means that “invade” the African media space to the detriment of local realities.

Calling for a better structuring of the sector, the prime minister expressed his confidence in concrete and sustainable solutions adapted to African realities. ■