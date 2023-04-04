African Parliamentarians call for scrutiny of International Instruments on family values and sovereignty

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Parliamentarians who attended a conference on family values and sovereignty have called on their respective governments to cease signing international instruments that bind their countries without allowing legislators to scrutinize them.

The call was a response to what they perceived as a new invasion that is leading an assault on the continent’s family and cultural values, with the ultimate aim of destroying African society. The legislators also urged their governments to urgently enact laws to address the fluid situation, particularly those prohibiting and punishing the production and circulation of pornography, and regulating child access to the internet and electronic media content to curtail child access.

They also called for a fresh scrutiny of international legal instruments to amend those that have been used by individuals and organizations pushing the anti-African cultural agenda. Ugandan Parliamentarian Sarah Opendi added that heads of state should not sign treaties and conventions that have a bearing on African values without first coalescing a continental position.

The three-day conference was scheduled to end on Saturday but overshot to Sunday as the legislators passionately discussed what they deemed an imposition of the sexualization of children, abortion, birth control, and homosexuality, among other “ills” that they believe the dominant and resourceful West is creepingly but determinedly pushing through conditioned education, rights, health, and economic programs and partnerships.

The conference followed Uganda’s passing of a law prohibiting and heavily penalizing same-sex relationships, leading to gross condemnation from Western capitals. Critics said the passing of the law was a step in the wrong direction regarding the rights of minorities, but Ugandan legislators said homosexuality was un-African and an evil that must be fought with all strength.

Sarah Opendi, a former minister now chairing the Women Parliamentary Association, explained that representatives from 45 countries had been invited, but only 24 African countries managed to respond positively due to the short notice. She added that many television programs had become pornography, with no boundaries to protect children.

Ghanaian deputy Speaker Amoako Asiama Andrew noted that programs on Comprehensive Sexual Reproductive Health and Sexuality Education drawn by the West were tools for the sexualization of children, some teaching them pedophilia, masturbation, vaginal, anal, and other reforms, and bestiality, among others.

He said that the teaching is done without allowing parents to decide what is in the best interests of their children, which is contrary to Article 3 Clause 4 of the Maputo Protocol, which prohibits the exploitation and abuse of children.

Legislator James Kueth Chuol from South Sudan said that the Maputo Protocol, which provides for the protection of women’s rights, calls for the punishment of those abusing children and women. MP Opendi stated that technology used to peddle pornography had contributed to the increased exploitation of women and children, leading to human trafficking.

It was stated that pornography is currently a serious health crisis, also contributing to domestic violence, denigrating women, and leading to the break-up of families. The conference was facilitated by international scholars and activists and was attended by religious and youth leaders. It was funded by the Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH), the African Bar Association (ABA), Family Watch International (FWI), and Family Watch Africa (FWA).

