African Clean Energy: Advancing the global SDGs through innovation, health and sustainable energy

COMMENT | Okumu Kadoketch | In the quest to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), clean energy innovation stands as a critical pillar for progress across health, economic development, environmental protection, and gender equity. African Clean Energy (ACE) has positioned itself at the forefront of this mission, delivering clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions that directly contribute to the attainment of multiple global goals especially SDG 3 and SDG 7

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

Access to clean energy is essential for health and well-being. In many African communities, households rely on biomass fuels like firewood and charcoal for cooking methods that emit dangerous pollutants, causing respiratory infections, eye damage, and even premature death.

ACE tackles this challenge head-on with its “ACE One Energy System”, a solar-biomass hybrid stove designed to drastically reduce smoke emissions by up to 95%. This innovation significantly improves indoor air quality, especially for women and children who spend much of their time near the cooking area.

By reducing exposure to harmful smoke and encouraging safe energy practices, ACE directly supports SDG 3 by:

* Preventing respiratory illnesses caused by indoor air pollution.

* Reducing time spent collecting firewood, thus minimizing risk and physical strain.

* Supporting better nutrition through more efficient and controlled cooking.

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

ACE contributes significantly to SDG 7, which focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

The “ACE One” unit not only provides efficient cooking but also serves as a “solar power hub”. It can charge mobile phones, power LED lighting, and connect users to a broader digital ecosystem. For off-grid households in rural Africa, this is life-changing.

Key achievements aligned with SDG 7:

* Enabling energy access in underserved, remote, or off-grid communities.

* Reducing dependence on fossil fuels and unsustainable biomass.

* Supporting financial inclusion through flexible pay-as-you-go (PAYG) models that allow households to afford energy in small, manageable payments.

Environmental Conservation (SDG 13: Climate Action & SDG 15: Life on Land)

The environmental impact of deforestation due to firewood collection and charcoal production is devastating. ACE promotes climate resilience by offering a solution that consumes up to 86% less biomass than traditional methods.

By preserving forests and reducing carbon emissions, ACE aligns with:

* SDG 13; through reduced greenhouse gas emissions and promotion of sustainable energy systems.

* SDG 15; by protecting ecosystems and reducing forest degradation linked to unsustainable energy sources.

Gender Equality and Economic Empowerment (SDG 5 & SDG 8)

Women and girls often bear the burden of traditional energy use. The time spent collecting wood or tending to inefficient fires undermines their ability to attend school or pursue income-generating opportunities.

ACE’s clean energy access directly empowers women by:

* Giving them more time for education and economic activities.

* Enhancing safety and dignity by reducing exposure to hazardous smoke and long wood collection trips.

* Supporting women-led distribution and sales networks through local entrepreneurship programs.

ACE does not stop at delivering products; it also collects and leverages usage data to understand impact, improve product design, and optimize access strategies. By integrating mobile technology and data analytics, the company ensures its solutions are smart, scalable, and adaptive to local needs.

As the world races toward the 2030 SDG deadline, organizations like African Clean Energy are proving that innovation, local understanding, and social impact can go hand in hand. Their work demonstrates that with the right tools and commitment, even the most remote communities can lead the clean energy revolution.

African Clean Energy’s mission is not just about stoves and solar; it’s about transforming lives, building resilient communities, and preserving our planet. Its commitment to health, energy access, environmental stewardship, and gender equality places it as a model contributor to the SDGs.

As we look toward a sustainable future, ACE reminds us that clean energy is not a luxury; it is a right, and it is key to unlocking Africa’s full potential.

*****

The Okumu Kadoketch is Director Research and Development at Kartics Consults. THIS POST WAS ADAPTED FROM WHATSAPP | okumudavid688@gmail.com