Africa prioritizes water security, development, and cooperation

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | THE INDEPENDENT | African leaders convened at the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa on 14–15 February, launching the AU theme of the year: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

The 2026 theme emphasizes water and sanitation as foundational to economic growth, peace, climate resilience, and human security across the continent. The AU Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said, “This theme reflects a collective recognition of the strategic importance of water and sanitation as essential elements of human security, social stability, and economic transformation on the continent… This vital resource for all our countries must be seen as a collective good to be preserved at all costs.”

Water insecurity remains a critical challenge, with 400 million Africans lacking access to clean water and over 800 million without basic hygiene services.

The Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Claver Gatete, highlighted the economic impact: “Water and sanitation are not merely social services, but economic infrastructure… Poor water and sanitation reduce labour productivity, increase health expenditure, and discourage investment.” Ethiopia’s Prime Minister emphasized the country’s leadership in harnessing water for development.

“Here in Ethiopia, we have learned that responsible water management is central to guiding development wisely. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam now powers homes and industries, exports electricity to neighboring countries, and shows how African ingenuity can drive shared prosperity,” he said.

He further highlighted Africa’s potential for inclusive growth, climate action, and technological innovation through initiatives like the Green Legacy tree-planting program, Digital Ethiopia 2030, and the continent’s first Artificial Intelligence Institute. UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to Africa, stressing the continent’s global role and the need for equity in international decision-making.

“Africa, having contributed almost nothing to the climate crisis, faces faster-than-average warming. Adaptation must be a priority, and Africa must benefit from Africa’s resources. No more exploitation,” he said, highlighting peace, economic development, and climate action as priority areas. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney highlighted Italy’s partnership with Africa through initiatives like the Maté Plan, aimed at infrastructure, health, agriculture, and youth training, with a particular focus on water projects.

“We do not conceive of the Maté Plan as an Italian plan for Africa, but as Italy’s contribution to your agenda… Our mission is to put training, research, university, and innovation at the centre of our common commitment… An alliance aimed not at taking away talent, but at multiplying it and building a model of development that respects people and values different identities,” she said.

The AU Assembly will also deliberate on key issues, including the Peace and Security Council report, African Standby Force agreements, AU institutional reforms, and Africa’s engagement in the G20.

The summit will adopt decisions, declarations, and resolutions to guide the continent’s political, economic, and social priorities. Past transformative decisions include the establishment of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Africa CDC, and the Africa Peace Fund, among others.

Commissioner of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment H.E. Moses Vilakati outlined the AU roadmap for water and sanitation, emphasizing governance, investment, partnerships, and capacity building across the continent.

“African countries must urgently invest in water… budgets must recognize the importance of water for development,” he said. The 2026 AU theme reinforces water security as astrategic, multi-dimensional issue, crucial for human development, climate resilience, peace, and continental integration, signalling Africa’s intent to take decisive and collective action to safeguard this vital resource.

