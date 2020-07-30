Africa can contain COVID-19 pandemic with proper measures: Africa CDC

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Africa still has a chance to contain the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent once proper measures taken, John Nkengasong, director of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said on Thursday.

According to the released data as of July 29 by the CDC Africa, a total of 871,970 cases of infection and 18,475 deaths across the continent had been registered.

“If you look at the continent carefully, 36 countries have less than 5,000 cases, and 43 countries have less than 10,000 cases,” Nkengasong said while attending a virtual conference held by a Chinese think tank, the China-Africa Institute.

“There is still a huge opportunity on the continent to develop appropriate model actions to fight COVID-19,” he noted.

Nkengasong also reiterated his praise of China’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The China-Africa Institute, created in April 2019, aims to strengthen Sino-African understanding, exchanges and friendship.

