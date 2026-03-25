Afreximbank, FCI to host trade finance conference in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Export-Import Bank and FCI will host a regional conference on factoring, receivables finance and credit insurance in Kampala on April 15–16, as lenders and policymakers look for alternatives to traditional bank credit to support African trade.

The event comes as countries implement the African Continental Free Trade Area, with financing constraints—particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises—seen as a key barrier to expanding intra-African commerce.

Held under the theme “Beyond Traditional Lending,” the conference is backed by Afreximbank, FCI Academy and the International Credit Insurance & Surety Association. It is expected to draw financial institutions, insurers, regulators and development agencies to discuss scaling up non-bank financing tools.

Factoring and supply chain finance, which allow companies to unlock cash tied up in invoices, are gaining traction as banks tighten lending standards and businesses seek faster access to working capital. Organisers say discussions will centre on regulatory frameworks, credit insurance, digitalisation and the development of sustainable receivables finance markets.

“Factoring is not just an alternative, it is a necessity for African businesses that need immediate liquidity to remain competitive,” said Kanayo Awani, who oversees intra-African trade and export development at Afreximbank.

Betül Kurtuluş said progress in the sector would depend on closer coordination between regulators, financiers and market participants, adding that the conference would provide a platform for practical engagement.

The organisers said the meeting aims to deepen market understanding and promote wider adoption of receivables-based finance as a complement to bank lending, particularly as African economies push to boost trade volumes under AfCFTA.

Registration for the conference is open via via https://fci.nl/en/event/africa-regional-conference-factoring-receivables-finance-credit-insurance.