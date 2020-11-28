Afcon U-20 qualifiers: Uganda to face Kenya in semi-final clash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Hippos will face arch-rivals Kenya in the first semi-final at the on-going Zonal Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier for the U-20 category in Tanzania.

The Rising Stars of Kenya defeated Sudan 2-1 today evening in a Group C match played at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha to book a place against Uganda in the last four.

To reach the semi-final Uganda Hippos started their campaign with a goalless draw against South Sudan on Monday before humbling Burundi 6-1 in their second Group B match played on Wednesday.

The Kenyan team also made sure they topped Group C where they defeated Ethiopia 3-0 and followed with the win against Sudan. South Sudan qualified for their first ever semi-final in a major tournament when they stopped Burundi 4-0 to finish on same points with Uganda (4 points), but a lower goal difference.

Morley Byekwaso, Uganda’s coach told Uganda Radio Network – URN on phone that his players are hungry to prove a point against Kenya. “This is the knock out and it’s like a final to us because it gives us passage to the Afcon if we win,” added the coach.

The South Sudan team will now battle high flying Ngorongoro Heroes of Tanzania in the second semi-final on Monday. Tanzania defeated Djibouti 6-1 in their opening match, and followed with an 8-1 victory against Somalia.

The two teams that qualify for the finals will automatically qualify for the Afcon U-20 to take place in Mauritania next year.

URN