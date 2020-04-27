Active bomb retrieved in Kumi

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have recovered an active TNT Bomb from the garden of Aloysius Omasike, a resident of Adodoi village in Mukongoro sub county in Kumi district.

The bomb was found by Omasike as he was ploughing his garden together with his children in on Saturday but ignored it since they had no idea of the deadly explosive.

They later shared information with some residents who revealed that it was a weapon prompting them to notify the area LC I chairperson, Michael Okia.

Okia then alerted police, which picked up the explosive and took it to Kumi central police station.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says they have contacted UPDF bomb experts to pick up the explosive for detonation.

He applauded the community for exhibiting high level of cooperation and vigilance in the identification and removal of the bomb.

Capt. John Justine Opedo, the coordinator Operations Wealth Creation in Kumi district who helped the community to identify the bomb says the explosive could have been planted by rebels during insurgency in Teso sub region.

“I remember there was a day in 1980’s when our soldiers fought with the rebels in the same area for more than four hours in the morning. This could be one of the bombs planted to target the enemy at the time”, Capt. Opedo said.

He also confirmed to our reporter that the bomb is still active and could cause harm in case it is tempered with. The recovery of the bomb has left the community terrified according the LC 1 chairperson.

He notes that Aloysius Omasike and his family have been using their garden for so long.

******

URN