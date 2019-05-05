ACP Siraje Bakaleke case hangs in balance

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Assistant Commissioner of Police Siraje Bakaleke is still on the run and the Ant-Corruption Division of the High Court is actively hunting for him to answer charges of abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, kidnapping with intent to confine a person, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

However his lawyers asked the court to dismiss the case for lack of evidence. James Byamukama, Bakaleke’s lawyer said “It is not proper for the defence to manage the state’s case on whether to strike off someone from a charge sheet or not, all we can state is that the prosecution is not ready.”

He said there have been court appearances in vain without any witness coming forward since October 2018. “We have made applications in this case to have the witnesses’ statements but this has either been ignored or State just refused,” he added.

Bakaleke was one of former IGP Kale Kayihura’s right hand men and was implicated in the fleecing of Shs1.4billion from South Korean investors in a shady deal. He has been on the run since Kayihura was dropped as IGP early last year.

