Acholi Province beats Buganda, storms FUFA Drum semis

🔴 Quarter Final – First Leg

Acholi Province 2-1 Buganda

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Acholi Province Football team “Kodi Pa Lyeci” are through to the semi final stage of the on-going 2022 FUFA Drum Football tournament.

The Acholi Province team defeated Buganda Province 2-1 in the first quarter final played at the Bomah Grounds in Kitgum Municipality on Sunday.

The FUFA Drum 2018 maiden champions Buganda Province took control of the game to lead 1-0 at half time. Wakiso Giants FC forward Frank Ssebuufu netted the after a defensive blunder by the Acholi Province team after 23 minutes.

After losing injured defender Brian Mato in the first half, the 2019 champions Acholi Province returned and attack3d in numbers. Norman Ogik leveled matters after 62 minutes, while midfielder Francis Onekalit made it 2-1 in the 65th minute.

The game between Buganda and Acholi Province was a battle of giants since both teams have been champions before.

FUFA president Hon. Moses Magogo who graced the match commended the people of Acholi Sub Region for expressing love of the game and rallied key dignitaries to utilize the tournament by identifying resourceful players to reinstate a regional team to play in the Uganda Premier League.

Magoago also rallied members of the Parliament who were present at the match to implore the government to ensure exploring and nurturing sports by investing in sports stadia facilities as a way of promoting sports in the country.

Key dignitaries who attended the match include; State minister for environment Beatrice Atim Anywar, Amos Okot (Agago MP), Denis Onekalit (Kitgum Municipality MP), Gilbert Olanyah (Kilak South MP), Lillian Aber (Kitgum Woman MP) and Nancy Achora (Lamwo MP).

The other quarter final matches of the tournament will see West Nile welcome Kampala Province in Arua City on September 18th, Bugisu hosting Lango Province in Mbale on September 24th and Teso battling Tooro Province in Bukedea on the September 24th.

URN