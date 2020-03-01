Sunday , March 1 2020
Airtel
Home / News / Acholi paramount chief irked by encroachment on royal land

Acholi paramount chief irked by encroachment on royal land

The Independent March 1, 2020 News Leave a comment

Rwot David Onen Acana II speaking to URN at his residence at the Ker Kwaro Acholi headquarters in Gulu – Photo by Dominic Ochola

Pader, Uganda  | THE INDEPENDENT |  The Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II  is protesting the encroachment on Payira Royal clan land in Pader District. The land in question is found in Lacekocot Trading Centre in the newly created Atanga Town Council in Aruu North County.

The land has been segmented to carter for access roads and plots.

Speaking to URN on Friday from the Acholi Cultural Institution office in Bardege Divisionin Gulu Town, Acana said it was wrong for the district authorities to plan access roads on the royal land without permission.

He explains that in 2019, he wrote to Pader District Local Government seeking redress about the chiefdom land that has existed since time immemorial but he is yet to receive a response from the district.

When contacted, Pader District LC 5 Chairperson, Godfrey Largo Oringa denied knowledge of any contention about the royal land in question.

He said at the time of drawing the physical plan for the new Town Council, the district took into consideration the boundary of the said land.

According to Oringa, the Pader district leadership will never pull ropes with the Paramount Chief and if at all his grievances are genuine, the district will engage him to find an amicable solution to the problem.

Atanga Sub-County was elected to Town Council status in 2018 by Ministry of Local Government. However, its has not been fully operationalised and is still under the stewardship of  Pader LC 5 Chairperson.

Payira is the biggest of all the 56 sub clans in Acholi followed by Puranga and Lamogi sub clans.

******

URN

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved