Acholi paramount chief irked by encroachment on royal land

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II is protesting the encroachment on Payira Royal clan land in Pader District. The land in question is found in Lacekocot Trading Centre in the newly created Atanga Town Council in Aruu North County.

The land has been segmented to carter for access roads and plots.

Speaking to URN on Friday from the Acholi Cultural Institution office in Bardege Divisionin Gulu Town, Acana said it was wrong for the district authorities to plan access roads on the royal land without permission.

He explains that in 2019, he wrote to Pader District Local Government seeking redress about the chiefdom land that has existed since time immemorial but he is yet to receive a response from the district.

When contacted, Pader District LC 5 Chairperson, Godfrey Largo Oringa denied knowledge of any contention about the royal land in question.

He said at the time of drawing the physical plan for the new Town Council, the district took into consideration the boundary of the said land.

According to Oringa, the Pader district leadership will never pull ropes with the Paramount Chief and if at all his grievances are genuine, the district will engage him to find an amicable solution to the problem.

Atanga Sub-County was elected to Town Council status in 2018 by Ministry of Local Government. However, its has not been fully operationalised and is still under the stewardship of Pader LC 5 Chairperson.

Payira is the biggest of all the 56 sub clans in Acholi followed by Puranga and Lamogi sub clans.

URN