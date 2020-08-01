Access to maternal health services increases at Nakaseke hospital

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakaseke hospital has registered an increase in the number of women accessing maternal health services.

Several residents in Nakaseke had resorted to seeking services from private facilities accusing the medical staff of negligence, corruption and lack of equipment among others.

The High Court in Kampala also fined Nakaseke Hospital 35 million Shillings after one of its doctors was found guilty of neglecting an expectant mother Irene Nanteza for over eight hours leading to her death in 2015.

The verdict by Justice Benjamin Kabiito forced several residents to abandon maternal health services at the hospital and opted for private health centres leading to several maternal cases at the facility to dwindle.

However, according to the report for the year 2019/20 released by Doctor Bernard Okong the Medical Superintendent of Nakaseke Hospital, the facility registered 2792 deliveries and only two deaths. On average the district hospital handles 250 deliveries per month.

The report further reveals that the hospital Special Care Baby Unit treated 371 newborn babies of which some were premature and others had breathing complications among others.

The figures signify an increase in the total deliveries at the hospital compared to financial years from 2014-2017 where total deliveries were between 900-1,200 per year. The numbers are steadily growing from 2018 until 2019 when it hit 2,792 deliveries.

Mariam Kaberuka the Chairperson of Hospital Management Committee says that the impressive increase is a result of the recruitment of three dedicated specialists that include a gynecologist, surgeon and pediatrician to help mothers and their babies.

Kaberuka adds that the hospital administrators have also maintained close supervision of staff to ensure that mothers get help when they reach the facility and as well as evacuating those stuck in the villages to save lives.

She also noted that reconstruction of Nakaseke hospital and equipping it enabled mothers to access quality services while at the maternity ward.

Doctor Moses Kaweesi a gynecologist at Nakaseke Hospital says that although the cases have increased, they are still challenged by mothers who came late for delivery something that affects planning to manage them.

Kaweesi adds that following surge in numbers, they have also registered inadequate medical supplies.

Rose Nakatinda a caretaker who was interviewed in maternity ward say there are improvement in service delivery at the hospital compared to past years.

The hospital also increased antenatal visits to 450 mothers on average per month and 150 women per month who seek family planning services.

The district hospital receives mothers from districts that include Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Luweero, Mityana, Kampala, Wakiso and Kiryandongo district among others.

The hospital administrators and local leaders have since appealed to the Ministry of Health to upgrade the facility to regional status to serve the area better.

