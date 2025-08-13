Absa supports a lasting legacy of girl child education

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While the legacies of many institutions often fade into obscurity, Mpanga Secondary School located in the heart of Fort Portal City, nears its 60th anniversary this December. It has endured through resilience and community support, standing as a pillar of education.Yet, for many girls at Mpanga SS and in the surrounding Fort Portal area, the path to education remains filled with challenges that often cut short their dreams.

Fort Portal City, with the second-highest HIV prevalence in Uganda, faces unique challenges. Most new infections occur among adolescent girls and young women aged 15–24, often driven by economic vulnerabilities that force girls out of school and into risky situations. This growing need led to the “Keep the Girl Child in School” initiative, which tackles the challenges head-on by combining financial support with early warning systems to prevent dropouts and peer mentoring to foster resilience.

For the third consecutive year, proceeds from the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run have been supporting the “Keep the Girl Child in School” program. The partnership between Absa Uganda and Baylor Foundation Uganda targets 50 adolescent girls and young women across five schools in Fort Portal and Kabarole districts. At Mpanga Secondary School alone, 15 girls have been given a second chance at education, supported with tuition, scholastic materials, and meals to fuel their ambitions.

The impact of this initiative was vividly demonstrated during a recent visit to Mpanga Secondary School, as a delegation led by Absa’s Sector Head for Development Organizations Coverage – United Kingdom, Jolene Abshire, witnessed firsthand the tangible changes brought about by the program.

Among the girls present was Kesemire Gorrette, a Senior Four student from Tooro High School. Her story set the tone for the day. “Before the support, I had lost hope,” Kesemire shared, in a voice slightly shaky. Taking a breath, she added, “The school fees and scholastic materials gave me peace of mind. My grades improved, and my dream of becoming a lawyer feels alive again.”

Tusiime, Head Teacher at Karambi Primary School, captured the transformation: “These girls are intelligent and full of promise. All they needed was someone to believe in them and lift the burden of school fees.” His words echoed through the school’s main hall as the students clamoured with joy, sharing their testimonies of hope with the visitors.

Given that similar stories resonate throughout the country, such initiatives are a vital way to rally communities to support one another. Specifically, outside of Fort Portal, the proceeds from the Absa Run have supported over 21,000 girls with scholarships, educational resources, water, and hygiene facilities, and as well as encouragement needed to stay in school . These programs have reached districts such as Abim, Mbale, and Mayuge.

The steps in a marathon like the Absa run may be long, but it is even more impressive how far they go as an investment in the safety, health, and dreams of the young girls in schools like these. Join us in supporting these incredible journeys and help create lasting impact for their futures.