Absa Bank unveils new branch in Nansana, expands access to financial services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank has shown its continued commitment to expanding its footprint across Uganda by unveiling a new branch in Nansana, located at Sibyangu Plaza.

The opening ceremony brought together key players in the financial sector, including representatives from the Bank of Uganda, regulators, local government officials, community leaders, elders and customers. Their presence highlights the importance of this milestone for Absa Bank and the broader banking industry in Uganda.

“We are excited to extend our comprehensive banking solutions to the people of Nansana,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail Director at Absa Bank Uganda. “This branch will empower individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses to achieve their financial goals and also reinforce our mission of providing customer-centric financial solutions across Uganda.”

He said the launch demonstrates Absa Bank’s steadfast dedication to being an accessible, customer-focused, and growth-orientated financial partner, while bringing essential banking services closer to communities.

David Wandera, Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, said: “The opening of our Nansana branch reflects our long-term vision to enhance customers’ experience, make banking simpler, and bring it closer for the communities through strategic touchpoints. As we expand our footprint, we commit to driving financial inclusion and empowering Ugandans towards economic growth.”

The Nansana branch will offer a full range of services, including digital centre, personal banking, savings, and financing opportunities to further strengthen Absa Bank’s role as a trusted partner in driving financial progress in the Nansana community.

The Bank of Uganda Ag. Executive Director of Bank Supervision Mackay Aoumu, who represented the Central Bank Governor, said: “Absa Bank stands out as one of the top five banks in Uganda, with a wide footprint of over 40 branches and 90 ATMs and a strong market leadership in digitalization. I commend the bank for its passionate commitment to financial inclusion in making financial solutions easily accessible to its customers and its high level of transparency in management and operations, therefore setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”