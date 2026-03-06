Absa Bank Uganda hosts Iftar dinner, supports Muslim schools

Schools to get Food and Scholastic Materials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In honour of the holy season of Ramadhan, Absa Bank Uganda hosted over 200 members of the Muslim community for an Iftar dinner as part of its continued engagement with Muslim clients, partners, and community leaders.

Beyond the evening of fellowship, the bank also announced a donation of essential food items and scholastic materials to Muslim-founded schools across the country. The beneficiary institutions include Greenlight Islamic Secondary School, Mbogo High and Vocational School, Namungona Salaf Secondary School, Mbogo Mixed Secondary School, and Soma Secondary School in Arua.

The support is aimed at improving the learning environment and easing resource gaps within these schools, many of which serve large communities of learners from modest backgrounds.

Speaking during the event, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director David Wandera said the Iftar dinner reflects the bank’s longstanding relationship with the Muslim community and its commitment to supporting communities beyond financial services.

“Ramadhan reminds us that compassion must be expressed through action. While it is important for us to gather and break the fast together, it is equally important to extend that spirit of generosity beyond this room. Several of the schools we are supporting serve communities facing real resource constraints, and our hope is that this contribution will help improve the learning conditions and well-being of the children they serve,” he said.

He added that Absa values the diversity of the communities it serves and remains committed to building meaningful partnerships grounded in mutual respect and shared prosperity.

“At Absa, we believe in inclusiveness and respect for all cultures and religions. Moments such as this Iftar gathering allow us to strengthen our partnerships with the Muslim community while reflecting on the shared values of compassion, generosity, and unity that define the holy month of Ramadhan,” Wandera added.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, commended Absa Bank Uganda for bringing members of the Muslim community together during the holy month and for supporting charitable initiatives.

“I also want to thank Absa for several activities that you do under your corporate social responsibility. I have been briefed on a number of activities that you do, and this is just one of them. I pray that such continue year in and year out,” he said.

In line with its commitment to be a force for good in the communities it serves, Absa Bank Uganda has provided food donations to facilitate Iftar meals for the vulnerable members in Muslim communities for several years, including a contribution of UGX 40m in 2025.

Officials said these initiatives form part of the bank’s broader commitment to supporting communities and ensuring that acts of giving during Ramadhan translate into meaningful and lasting impact