Absa Bank Uganda flags off five runners for Johannesburg’s Absa Run Your City Series

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has flagged off five runners to participate in the Run Your City Series, scheduled for September 24, 2025, in Johannesburg South Africa.

The runners are among the eight winners across the men and women categories from the 2024 and 2025 Absa KH3-7 Hills Run, an event that continues to rally thousands of Ugandans in support of girl child education. The five runners travelling are Brian Adams Ategeka, Evas Nassasira, Phillip Kiptoo, Collins Cherotich, and Annet Chesang. Three other winners, Isaac Masai, Hilda Atwine, and Keren Chemusto are unable to travel due to other commitments.

The sponsorship package will cater to the flights, accommodation, and other logistical support, to ensure that the runners are well-prepared to compete on the international stage.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, David Wandera, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to its pledge. “During the 2024 and 2025 Absa KH3-7 Hills Runs, we promised that the winners would be sponsored to participate in the Absa Run Your City Series in Johannesburg. Today, I am glad that we are fulfilling that commitment,” he said.

Wandera further noted that the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run has raised millions of shillings in support of girl child education across the country.

“We pride ourselves on being a force for good in the communities where we operate. As our runners set off to represent Uganda, we celebrate your dedication and spirit, carry our flag high and make Absa Bank Uganda proud,” he added.

Launched as one of South Africa’s leading road running events, the Absa Run Your City Series spans five major cities, integrating families, businesses, community investment, and world-class competition. Over the years, it has grown into a highlight of the South African athletics calendar, giving participants a chance to compete alongside elite international runners.

One of the runners, Brian Ategeka, applauded Absa Bank Uganda for making his dream come true.

“I want to first thank Absa Bank Uganda for giving me this opportunity to participate in this high-level Run. I am ready to compete, with God’s blessings, I know I will go ahead to get famous in this sport and even compete on bigger platforms. My target is to become among the best athletes in Uganda, but I am just starting my journey. I am hopeful that I can compete on an international level,” he said.

During the same ceremony, Bakaima Real Estates, one of the partner sponsors of the 2025 KH3-7 Hills Run, transferred a land title to Brian Ategeka, the overall winner of this year’s edition. This symbolic handover underscored the strong partnerships and the meaningful rewards that continue to define the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run.