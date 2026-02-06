Absa Bank Uganda drives inclusion with Rwenzori region bamboo wheelchair donation

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has made a Sh40 million donation to the Kyaninga Child Development Centre (KCDC) to support critical therapeutic services, nutrition and mobility for children living with disabilities in the Rwenzori region.

The contribution aims to amplify KCDC’s capacity to provide specialized therapy and inclusive education to over 1,000 children every month in the region by catering to their holistic needs. This is in line with the bank’s citizenship agenda where it seeks to be a force for good by addressing social challenges and supporting a just and inclusive future for all.

Speaking at the handover, David Wandera, Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, emphasized the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“2.5 million children living with disabilities in Uganda remain excluded from school due to challenges with mobility. As Absa, we are proud to support the Kyaninga bamboo wheelchair project with this humble investment into the dignity and educational future of these children.”

A significant portion of the donation was dedicated to a fleet of innovative, specially designed bamboo wheelchairs worth UGX 27 million. Produced locally by Kyaninga Mobility, these wheelchairs are a breakthrough in assistive technology for the rugged terrain of the region. Unlike standard metallic imports that are often difficult to repair and prone to breaking on rough landscapes, these chairs are engineered from 75% locally sourced bamboo. This provides a high strength-to-weight ratio, making the chairs exceptionally durable yet light enough for easy transport.

The remaining balance of donation provided essential educational resources and specialized nutritious foods, which are vital for children undergoing intensive physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Steven Leonard Williams, Founder of Kyaninga Child Development Centre, lauded the partnership saying,

“We are grateful to Absa Uganda for recognizing the value of our locally made, eco-friendly wheelchairs. This support ensures that these children are no longer stranded at home but can actively participate in school and community life.”

The bamboo chairs are tested to ISO standards, weigh only 11.5kg (18kg with wheels), and feature quick-release wheels and foldable components. Their production supports local enterprise under the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda initiative while offering mobility for children with disabilities at a significantly lower cost with a lower carbon footprint and higher resilience.

Absa Uganda remains dedicated to driving sustainable community development through targeted interventions in health, education and social inclusion.