Absa Bank Uganda concludes ‘Play Your Cards Right’ 2025 campaign, winners get sh120 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has today concluded a three-month “Play Your Cards Right” campaign with August and Grand Finale winners walking away with sh120m in cash prizes. Four winners for the month of August each won sh10m, while the two overall campaign winners each received a cash prize of sh40m.

The campaign ran from June to August 2025 and has seen 14 winners getting cash prizes, worth sh200m. The winners were drawn across both Personal and Business Banking segments, for both debit and credit cards.

Speaking at the finale grand prize handover ceremony, David Wandera, the Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director, said, “At Absa, we continue to be more responsive to the changing customers’ needs, and we put their needs at the centre of everything we do. We are driven by the need to deliver seamless banking experiences to our customers, meeting their needs at their convenience and additionally driving even greater efficiency in our processes.”

He explained that card usage among Absa Bank Uganda customers is growing with double-digit growth, and this represents a shift from the conventional brick-and-mortar way of banking to seamless banking.

With a focus on digital, Absa Bank is continually establishing its cybersecurity measures, endeavouring to stay one step ahead to safeguard customer investments.

Under the ” Play Your Cards Right” 2025 campaign, customers were awarded for using either debit or credit cards while shopping, fuelling their cars, booking a trip, or paying for services.

Moses Rutahigwa, the Retail and Business Banking Director, Absa Bank Uganda, said: “We are committed to making your banking effortless and rewarding. To our customers, the campaign is ending, but the seamless and convenience in banking using our cards continues, and I would like to implore you to keep using our cards, as the future is digital. “

Describing the campaign as a successful one, Rutahigwa said that there has been an increased uptake in card usage by customers, signifying a significant lifestyle shift, particularly in financial habits.

The August winners include:

Business Credit Card: Q Sourcing Limited

Personal Credit Card: Marc Anthony Du Toit

Business Debit Card: Uptown Security Cameras

Personal Debit Card: Kennedy Ochieno

The grand finale campaign winners include;

Overall Retail Banking Winner: Moses Mugambe (winner in both Personal Debit and Credit Card categories)

Overall Business Banking Winner: Grace Project International – SMC Limited (winner in both Business Debit and Credit Card categories)