Absa Bank Uganda commits sh100m for 2026 Magical Kenya experience, flags off 10 golfers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting golf in Uganda by sponsoring 10 golfers to experience the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, while injecting UGX 100 million towards the tournament experience.

Of the 10 flagged-off golfers, a select group will participate in the Pro-Am event on February 18th ahead of the main tournament running from 19 to 22 February 2026 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya. The travelling team includes Kenneth Tumusiime, Darwin Angudri, Joshua Odong, Hellen Lunkuse, Alex Wandera and Celestine Nsanzuwera (professional).

Speaking during the flag-off event, the Absa Bank Uganda Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer, Michael Segwaya, said, “We are happy to continuously support Ugandan golfers to participate in this prestigious tournament because it provides a platform for them to be seen and recognised at a global level. This aligns with our commitment to supporting and nurturing sporting excellence.”

Absa Bank will cater for flights and accommodation for the 10 amateur golfers. The qualifying professional golfer will also receive a kitty of USD 4,745 to facilitate early travel to Kenya for practice and enable seamless participation in the entire tournament.

This is the eighth year that Absa Bank Uganda has empowered golfers to take part in this tournament. Overall, the bank has sponsored a total of 70 golfers, helping them to gain valuable regional and international exposure and enhance their competitive skills.

In 2024, Absa Bank Uganda sponsored Ronald Rugumayo when he earned his first professional qualification at the Magical Kenya Open and made history by becoming the first Ugandan to make the cut on the DP World Tour. He achieved this milestone by sinking a birdie on the final hole of the second round, finishing with a +2 total score. With this year’s qualifying professional, Celestine Nsanzuwera from Rwanda, the Bank’s support now extends across the East African region.

Commenting on the partnership, Uganda Golf Union president Jackson Were said:”As the Uganda Golf Union, we are proud to stand alongside Absa in flagging off the 2026 Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am. Absa’s sponsorship of the Absa Pro-Am at the Uganda Open Championships demonstrates a strong and consistent commitment to growing the game of golf in Uganda and across the region. Partnerships like this not only elevate our tournaments to international standards but also create meaningful opportunities for our professionals and amateurs to compete at the highest level. We look forward to an exciting and impactful 2026 season.”

“We hope this participation at the Magical Kenya Open will inspire a new generation to take up the sport. Uganda’s golf continues to show immense potential, and with continuous support, we can have more Ugandan golfers earning professional qualifications,” Segwaya added.

One of the golfers at the flag-off ceremony, one of the golfers Kenneth Tumusiime, said, “I am going to this tournament to enjoy myself; it is an experience on the course that I have not played from before. Of course, this kind of exposure is important for us golfers. Exposure of any kind is good. Playing in this kind of tournament, like our president said, pitting yourself against the very best.”