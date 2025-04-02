Absa Bank Uganda appoints Moses Rutahigwa as Retail and Business Banking Director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has appointed Moses Rutahigwa as Retail and Business Banking Director, effective 02 May 2025. With 17 years of extensive experience in the banking sector, Rutahigwa joins Absa from Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, where he served as Head of Wealth and Retail Banking. His appointment reaffirms Absa’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving greater value for customers.

Announcing the appointment, David Wandera, Interim Managing Director at Absa Bank Uganda, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Moses to the Absa leadership team. His proven track record of delivering growth and transforming business operations will be instrumental in enhancing our retail and business banking offering. As we continue to evolve into a digitally led bank, Moses’ leadership will ensure we deliver cutting-edge, customer-focused solutions that meet the demands of today’s dynamic market.”

Wandera said Rutahigwa brings with him invaluable expertise in local and international banking practices, including sales and business development, digitisation, change management, channel optimisation, and business model transformation. “His leadership in strategic transformation and client acquisition has positioned him as a leader adept at driving revenue growth and customer satisfaction,” Absa said in a statement..

The statement added that from the beginning of his career as a bank teller, Rutahigwa has demonstrated remarkable progression through various roles, including Head Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Head of Client Acquisition, and Head of Strategic Transformation.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Makerere University Kampala. In addition to his academic achievements, he has earned certifications in leadership, corporate governance, and transformation, further reinforcing his capability to steer Absa’s strategic vision.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Rutahigwa said, “I am excited to join Absa Uganda and work alongside a talented team to drive profitable growth. My focus will be on leveraging digital innovation to deliver convenient, customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we will shape the future of retail and business banking in Uganda.”

“Moses’ appointment reflects Absa Bank Uganda’s commitment to maintaining its competitive edge by investing in seasoned leadership with a proven record of success. As the bank continues to deliver on its strategy of digital transformation and customer-centric growth, Moses’ leadership will be pivotal in achieving long-term success,” Absa said in a statement.

“At Absa, our people are our strength and drive our competitive advantage. This appointment is a reflection of our business strategy to invest in the growth of our people as a key enabler for business growth. We continue to attract and retain the best pool of talent in the market,” Wandera said.