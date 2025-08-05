Abiria shines in NCBA Golf Series in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | James Abiria won himself a fully paid trip to Muthiaga Golf Club in Nairobi for the Grand Finale of the NCBA Golf Series by coming top in the Jinja leg of the competition at the weekend with 43 points.

Oyom Vicky (Ladies, 39 pts) and Nicholas Lubyama (Men, 41 pts) were the other top award winners, while division winners included Kikira Lillian (Ladies Div 2), Martha Babirye (Ladies Div 1), Joel Apangu (Men Div 3), Kamanyi Jim (Men Div 2), and Brian Omeda (Men Div 1).

The NCBA Golf Series held at Jinja Club attracted 85 players (18 ladies and 67 men) and featured a range of competitive categories.

In the junior category, Ode Marvin stood out with 31 points. Among guest players, Dux Atuhirewe emerged victorious with 38 points, while Olivia Nakuya topped the NCBA staff category with 34 points. The Yellow Ball team of Peace Hellen, Phillip Kasadha, and Khisa Godwin (84 Gross C/B) took home trophies.

Julius Mudaki won the Piga Mingi challenge with 7 points, while the longest drive accolades went to Peace Hellen and Christopher Magezi. Nearest to the pin honors were claimed by Namulondo Nassabu and Shaban Ramathan.