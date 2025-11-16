Abel Byamukama hails Equity Bank youth facility for spurring him to business success

From Sh40,000 to a Multi-Branch Business: Abel Byamukama’s journey

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abel Byamukama is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Maguru Village, Kyabukonkoni Division, Fort Portal City. He is the founder of “Klean Star Products”, a growing enterprise that manufactures liquid soap and a range of home-care products.

His entrepreneurial journey began eight years ago, shortly after completing Senior Six. He moved from Ntungamo to Fort Portal with hopes of helping his uncle start a business. Unfortunately, the venture didn’t materialize, and he was left with just UGX 40,000 and nowhere to go. A friend offered shelter in an abandoned house. He was making liquid soap and encouraged Byamukama to learn the skill as a means of survival.

“With the little money I had, I bought ingredients and started to learn how to make liquid soap. After a few months, I began producing liquid soap, packaging it in reused mineral water bottles. I hawked my products around Fort Portal City, determined to make ends meet. I tried to access financing from a bank, but the requirements were overwhelming. Eventually, I secured a small loan of UGX 480,000 from a microfinance, which was far less than I needed. Despite the frustration, I worked hard to repay it,” he narrates.

A turning point came when a friend introduced him to Equity Bank’s Youth Loan. The process was more accessible, and the Relationship Officer guided him through every step. He mobilized a group of friends and received Financial Literacy training from the bank. With group guarantors, he successfully applied for his first youth loan of UGX 2,500,000.

He narrates its impact. “This loan was transformative. It allowed me to increase production, expand my market, improve product branding, and meet client requirements. At this point, I was invited by the Tooro Women’s Group to train them in liquid soap making, which boosted my visibility and client base. I began supplying hotels, supermarkets, and other businesses across Fort Portal and neighbouring districts. As demand grew, I hired my first employee—initially on a temporary basis, then permanently.”

After repaying the first loan, he applied for a second loan of UGX 4,500,000 to scale production. Over time, he accessed six youth loans ranging from UGX 2.5M to UGX 5M, and six digital loans between UGX 1M and UGX 3M. His capital grew from UGX 1.5M to UGX 40M currently.

Today, Klean Star Products operates three branches in Fort Portal (head office), Kyenjojo, and Mbarara. Their product line has expanded to include Jik, body lotions, jellies, candles, shampoo, and bar soap, many made on pre-order. They also supply raw materials to other soap makers.

Klean Star now serves 11 districts, including Mbarara, Kabarole, Kagadi, Kalizi, Bunyangabo, Bushenyi, Kamwenge, Ibanda, Kasese, Kyenjojo, and Kyegegwa. Their clientele includes hotels, supermarkets, bakeries, factories, and the general market. The business employs eight full-time staff.

“Beyond business, I’ve invested in 10 cows back in Ntungamo, managed by a full-time herdsman. I’ve acquired land near the highway, a car, and a motorbike for distribution. From living in an abandoned building, I now reside in a decent home and can afford a comfortable life.”

He adds, “I am proud to be a role model in my village and among my peers. Equity Bank believed in me when others didn’t. Their Youth Loan program addressed my biggest challenge—limited capital—and turned my dreams into reality.”

“My vision is to grow Klean Star Products into a fully-fledged factory that creates more jobs and supplies products across Uganda and beyond. I am forever grateful to Equity Bank’s youth loan product for empowering young entrepreneurs like me.”