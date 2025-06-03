A Taste and Toast to Italy at Tanqueray’s Limoncello Brunch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala got a slice of Italy on Sunday as Tanqueray hosted the Limoncello Brunch at Mediterraneo Villa in Kololo. The lush orchard villa welcomed ladies and gents all dressed to impress who made the most of the picturesque setting as they toasted under the warm afternoon sun with the cool cocktails of the day.

The villa’s lush ambience and warm charm transported attendees to an Italian countryside escape without leaving Kampala, as guests indulged in an Italian feast that danced on the palate as crafted by Mediterraneo’s masterful chefs. Each bite was paired with zesty Tanqueray Sevilla cocktails for a sensory explosion and a general feeling evoking the warmth of a Sicilian summer.

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray Brand Manager, spoke to the spirit of the day saying, “As Tanqueray, we are all about elevated social experiences so it has been delightful to bring a bit of Italy to those who live boldly and savour deeply with the Limoncello Italian Brunch.”

Her words resonated deeply with everyone present, as the seamless blend of sophisticated drinks, delectable food, and elegant surroundings created a dreamy afternoon that could have been straight out of a painting.

The Italian dream continued well into the night with an evening after-party, hosted by the charismatic Sheila Salta and featuring Germany-based DJ Sydi Gonzales.

For those who appreciate the finer things, the Limoncello Brunch served up Tanqueray Sevilla’s bold flavours, Italian culinary finesse and the finest from Kampala’s social scene for blended for a harmonious event.

It was a passport to la dolce vita, right in the heart of Kampala and take away from this journey is that life’s best moments are shared over good food, great drinks and even better company. The buzz lingers for the next elevated experiences from Tanqueray to follow.