A quarter of Ugandan adults suffer from hypertension-Study

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A quarter of Ugandan adults suffer from hypertension most especially people from 40 years of age onwards.

This is part of the findings of a study conducted across the country by the Uganda Medical Association.

The study indicates that between 27 up to 32% adults in Uganda have high blood pressure.

Dr. Richard Idro, the president Uganda Medical Association says the number of younger people between 20 and 30 years of age with hypertension is multiplying yet most of them are not aware of the condition.

Dr. Idro says they are seeing more women compared to men developing high blood pressure.

He advises people in the country to have regular screening for hypertension once they step in a clinic regardless of what has taken them there.

He says to keep away the problem people need to have adequate physical exercise, avoid excessive consumption of salt and check their weight among other preventive measures.

Dr. Idro warns that the longer one stays with high blood pressure, it damages the heart, kidney, eyes and may lead to a stroke and sudden death.

“As an association we already have a massive problem of public health because almost five million adults are getting heart attacks and strokes killing them unknowingly since this is a big problem we need to address urgently,” he said.

Dr. Bernard Gitura, the president of Kenya Cardiovascular Disease Society hospital says the prevalence of hypertension in Kenya is at 24%.

He says many people are dying of heart attacks resulting from hypertension which he attributes to their ignorance and poor lifestyle.

“People take this for granted because of ignorance,” he said.

******

URN